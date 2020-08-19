Boeing makes first new sale of 737 Max

The latest order is a rare win for Boeing as the company confronts collapsing demand for new jetliners in a market glutted with aircraft because of the coronavirus pandemic. Airlines and lessors are also waiting for global regulators to end a flying ban on the Max imposed in March 2019 after two accidents.
Enter Air has finalized a settlement for the “commercial impacts” it suffered from the 737 Max’s grounding, the statement said. The compensation will be provided in a “number of forms and staggered over a period of time,” Boeing said.
Bloomberg News
REGULATORS
Oil-tracking fund faces SEC action in probe
The world’s biggest exchange-traded fund tracking oil is facing U.S. regulatory action after it took extreme steps to survive the historic crude sell-off earlier this year.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has issued the United States Oil Fund ETF, known as USO, with a Wells Notice about the intended measures, according to a filing on Wednesday.
The fund was being probed over whether it had adequately disclosed risks to investors after it was forced to dramatically reshuffle the mix of futures contracts it tracked during the market turmoil.
That helped protect the ETF, but meant deviating from its past investment strategy. The notice states that the SEC has made a preliminary decision to recommend an enforcement action against the ETF, its chief executive John Love and United States Commodity Funds, the company that manages USO. The decision relates to disclosures made in late April and early May.
Bloomberg News
Also in Business
General Motors outlined its plan to roll out new EVs, gas-burning sport-utility vehicles and intelligent driving and connectivity in China on Wednesday, in virtual presentations from executives including chief executive Mary Barra and GM China President Julian Blissett. GM is making the pitch to convince investors that its strategy of bringing electric models to market globally will make it a credible competitor to Tesla.
Delta Air Lines will restart two weekly flights between the United States and China next week, bringing its total to four, because of increased customer demand and recent government approval for such service. The flights will depart from Seattle and Detroit starting Aug. 24 and fly to Seoul's Incheon International Airport before continuing to Shanghai Pudong International Airport, the carrier said in a statement Wednesday. Delta resumed twice-weekly flights on the Seattle route in late June after suspending all China service in February amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Germany's main aviation industry group has proposed the creation of limited air-travel corridors between major U.S. and European hubs, a bid to crack open the nearly dormant market for trans-Atlantic flight. The pilot projects would link U.S. airports in Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and New York City-adjacent Newark, with Frankfurt and Munich in Germany, along with other major European intercontinental hubs, executives at BDL, which represents Germany's airports and airlines, said in an online media event Wednesday.
Scotiabank agreed to pay $127.4 million to settle U.S. allegations that the lender engaged in spoofing of gold and silver futures contracts, and made false statements to the government. As part of the accord, the bank will pay a $17 million penalty to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over claims that it dramatically misrepresented the scope of its alleged wrongdoing. The CFTC said the Toronto-based lender made false statements to the regulator as part of a spoofing case that was resolved in 2018 for $800,000.
From news services
Coming today
8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.