Boeing makes first new sale of 737 Max

General Motors outlined its plan to roll out new EVs, gas-burning sport-utility vehicles and intelligent driving and connectivity in China on Wednesday, in virtual presentations from executives including chief executive Mary Barra and GM China President Julian Blissett. GM is making the pitch to convince investors that its strategy of bringing electric models to market globally will make it a credible competitor to Tesla.



Delta Air Lines will restart two weekly flights between the United States and China next week, bringing its total to four, because of increased customer demand and recent government approval for such service. The flights will depart from Seattle and Detroit starting Aug. 24 and fly to Seoul's Incheon International Airport before continuing to Shanghai Pudong International Airport, the carrier said in a statement Wednesday. Delta resumed twice-weekly flights on the Seattle route in late June after suspending all China service in February amid the coronavirus outbreak.



Germany's main aviation industry group has proposed the creation of limited air-travel corridors between major U.S. and European hubs, a bid to crack open the nearly dormant market for trans-Atlantic flight. The pilot projects would link U.S. airports in Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and New York City-adjacent Newark, with Frankfurt and Munich in Germany, along with other major European intercontinental hubs, executives at BDL, which represents Germany's airports and airlines, said in an online media event Wednesday.



Scotiabank agreed to pay $127.4 million to settle U.S. allegations that the lender engaged in spoofing of gold and silver futures contracts, and made false statements to the government. As part of the accord, the bank will pay a $17 million penalty to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over claims that it dramatically misrepresented the scope of its alleged wrongdoing. The CFTC said the Toronto-based lender made false statements to the regulator as part of a spoofing case that was resolved in 2018 for $800,000.