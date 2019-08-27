OIL DRILLING

BP to sell its business in Alaska to Hilcorp

BP has agreed to sell its business in Alaska to closely held Hilcorp Energy for $5.6 billion, ending a six-decade presence in the state.

The deal includes BP’s operating stake in Prudhoe Bay, the largest-producing oil field in U.S. history, as well as all its Alaskan pipelines, London-based BP said Tuesday in a statement. For Hilcorp, the oil company founded by Texas billionaire Jeffery Hildebrand, it’s the largest acquisition in its history and adds to Alaskan assets bought from BP in 2014.

Alaska’s oil output has slumped from its heyday in the late 1980s as discoveries dried up and major producers sought easier-to-produce crude elsewhere, most recently from shale rock in Texas. Hilcorp, along with ConocoPhillips, is one of the few Big Oil companies still interested in investing fresh capital in the state, which is home to protected ecosystems.

“We are steadily reshaping BP and today we have other opportunities, both in the U.S. and around the world, that are more closely aligned with our long-term strategy and more competitive for our investment,” BP chief executive Bob Dudley said in the statement.

The sale forms the majority of BP’s two-year, $10 billion divestment plan. It includes the stake in the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System, which has been running below capacity for years as oil production in the state has declined.

— Bloomberg

LAWSUITS

N. Carolina AG sues vaping companies

North Carolina’s top prosecutor expanded his efforts to halt e-cigarette sales to teens on Tuesday by suing eight more manufacturers and sellers of vaping products.

Josh Stein, the Democratic attorney general in the traditionally tobacco-friendly state, said he’s filing lawsuits against eight companies that make or sell e-cigarettes and related products in an announcement timed to grab attention during the first week of school.

He alleges that the companies market to young people with candy and dessert flavors on social media and don’t use proper age verification for sales. He said he’s asking courts to shut down their marketing and sales to underage people.

“We simply have to do more to protect kids, and I as attorney general of North Carolina refuse to stand by as e-cigarette companies entice thousands of children to use their products,” Stein told reporters.

Stein said the new lawsuits target the companies Beard Vape, Direct eLiquid, Electric Lotus, Electric Tobacconist, Eonsmoke, Juice Man, Tinted Brew and VapeCo.

— Associated Press

ALSO IN BUSINESS

U.S. home prices rose more slowly in June as some of the country’s most expensive housing markets saw stagnant or even falling prices. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 2.1 percent in June from a year earlier, down from a 2.4 percent gain in May. Prices fell 1.3 percent in Seattle and inched up 0.7 percent in San Francisco and 1.1 percent in New York. Prices rose 5.8 percent in Phoenix and 5.5 percent in Las Vegas.

Costco's first outlet in China opened Tuesday and was soon overrun with customers willing to fight over discounted products and to wait hours to pay for their purchases. The American retail giant had to suspend operations in its Shanghai store in the afternoon citing "heavy traffic and customer flows," according to a text message sent by the company to consumers holding its membership card. The message was shared on Weibo, China's microblogging website. One Weibo user said they gave up on the shopping plan after seeing two-hour waits at the checkout counters. Other Weibo users shared that they had to wait three hours to enter the parking lot.

A blind woman who challenged two Michigan credit unions over use of their websites can't sue them because she's not eligible to become a member anyway, a federal appeals court said Tuesday. The court said Karla Brintley has no standing to sue Aeroquip Credit Union in Jackson and Belle River Community Credit Union in St. Clair County, overturning a decision by U.S. District Judge Arthur Tarnow. Brintley in 2017 accused the credit unions of violating federal law because their websites weren't compatible with a screen reader used by the blind. The court noted she doesn't work for Aeroquip, which would make her eligible to join Aeroquip Credit Union, or live in St. Clair County, home of Belle River.

— From news reports