INTERNET

Britain seeks details on Facebook's Libra

Britain’s data protection watchdog said on Monday that it had joined with its counterparts from around the world in calling for more openness about Facebook’s proposed Libra digital currency.

Facebook’s plans to launch Libra next year have prompted warnings from politicians, regulators and central bankers that it must be closely regulated to avoid any disruption to the international financial system.

Britain’s Information Commissioner’s Office said on Monday that it had sent a statement to Facebook and 28 other companies behind the Libra project that asks them to provide details of how customers’ personal data will be processed in line with data protection laws in connection with the project.

The statement also asks for assurances that only the minimum required data will be collected and that the service will be transparent, and it requests details of how data will be shared between Libra Network members, the Information Commissioner’s Office said

Reuters

COURTS

15-month sentence for former union official

A federal judge in Detroit on Monday sentenced the former United Auto Workers union vice president in charge of relations with Fiat Chrysler to 15 months in federal prison for misusing money intended for worker training on luxury travel and entertainment for himself and other union officials.

Norwood Jewell, who led the UAW’s negotiations with Fiat Chrysler in 2015, is the highest-ranking UAW official to be sentenced in connection with a wide-ranging federal investigation of corruption within the union that represents U.S. factory workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, General Motors and Ford Motor.

Jewell pleaded guilty in April to a charge of violating the Labor Management Relations Act. At the time, prosecutors proposed a prison sentence of 12 to 18 months. U.S. District Judge Paul Borman rejected Jewell’s request to avoid prison and serve his sentence on home release.

Reuters

Also in Business

A gauge of service industries declined in July to an almost three-year low as orders continued to cool, indicating a sluggish start to the third quarter for the biggest part of the economy. The nonmanufacturing index fell to 53.7, the weakest since August 2016 and well below the median forecast of economists, data from the Institute for Supply Management showed Monday. While still expanding, the purchasing managers group's measures of orders and business activity were also the lowest since mid-2016. Readings above 50 indicate growth.

U.S. banks left loan standards unchanged on commercial and industrial loans to large and mid-sized firms during the second quarter and eased standards on such loans to smaller firms, according to a survey of bank officers published Monday. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s quarterly survey of senior loan officers also showed there appeared to be an overall easing of standards on commercial and industrial loans compared with before the financial crisis.

Wells Fargo is joining a funding round for Matcherino, a provider of software and services for running competitive video-gaming tournaments. Wells Fargo Strategic Capital and technology investment firm Galaxy Digital are putting in $1.5 million for an undisclosed percentage of Matcherino, bringing the start-up's current funding round to more than $4.1 million, the esports company said in a statement.

James Murdoch is getting into business with actor Robert De Niro to help the owner of the storied Tribeca Film Festival expand. Murdoch's Lupa Systems led a consortium to acquire a controlling stake in Tribeca Enterprises, co-founded by De Niro, the companies said in a joint statement. Lupa and Attention Capital will partner with Tribeca's management to expand the business they're buying from investors including Madison Square Garden Co. and festival co-founder Craig Hatkoff.

From news reports

Coming today

10 a.m.: Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for June.

Earnings: Walt Disney Co.