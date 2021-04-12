Budget deficit hits record $1.7 trillion

The deficit has been driven higher by trillions of dollars in support Congress has passed in economic rescue packages since the pandemic struck in early March 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest round came in a $1.9 trillion measure that President Biden pushed through Congress last month.

The budget report showed that the deficit for just March totaled $659.6 billion, the third-highest monthly deficit. For the six-month period, the $1.7 trillion deficit total surpassed the previous record of an $829 billion deficit run up for the six months that ended March 2011, when the government was spending to counter the adverse effects of the recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis.

Advertisement

— Associated Press

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft buys firm for speech recognition

Microsoft is buying speech-recognition pioneer Nuance Communications in an all-cash deal valued at $19.6 billion, gaining artificial-intelligence technology aimed at helping doctors predict patients’ needs and upgrading hospitals’ digital record-keeping.

Story continues below advertisement

The deal, announced Monday, marks Microsoft’s largest acquisition since LinkedIn.

The acquisition will decrease earnings by less than 1 percent in the year that begins July 1 and start to add to profit the following year, Microsoft said.

Microsoft is tapping the firm tied to the Siri voice technology to develop ways to free doctors from note-taking and better determine health-care needs. It has been working with Nuance for two years on AI software that helps clinicians capture patient discussions and integrate them into electronic health records.

Advertisement

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Even as U.S. policymakers play down an expected increase in the inflation rate over the coming months, a growing number of consumers see it rising to the highest levels in years. The contingent of U.S. consumers who see inflation exceeding 4 percent in the year ahead rose to 44 percent last month — the most since September 2013 — according to results of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations published Monday. Consumer expectations for home, gas and rent price changes all rose in March to the highest levels on record in data going back to 2013, the survey results showed.

Story continues below advertisement

Uber Technologies said gross bookings last month were the highest in a year as vaccination rates increase, encouraging more people to get out of their homes. Its mobility unit, which handles ride-hailing services, passed $30 billion in annualized gross bookings run rate in March, Uber said in a securities filing Monday. Average daily bookings rose 9 percent from February. Uber’s delivery service grew more than 150 percent from a year earlier, crossing a $52 billion annualized run rate in March.

Advertisement

Domino’s Pizza and Silicon Valley start-up Nuro said Monday they will launch a robotic pizza delivery service in Houston this week to keep up with increasing online orders. Nuro won U.S. clearance last year to start unmanned delivery services. With small, low-speed vehicles to carry packages, delivery service will begin at a Domino’s outlet in Houston before expanding to many other locations as part of a long-term partnership, said Cosimo Leipold, Nuro’s head of partner relations.

Airbus shook up its senior leadership, with the heads of its defense and technology units to leave the company. Dirk Hoke, chief executive of the defense and space division, will pursue other opportunities and depart on July 1, the European plane maker said Monday. He will be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Michael Schoellhorn. Chief Technology Officer Grazia Vittadini will leave on the same date after 19 years with Airbus, with Sabine Klauke replacing her, Airbus said.

— From news services

Coming today