Walt Disney Co. raised the price of a single admission to its California theme parks on the busiest days by 6.5 percent to $164, part of the company's shift to a system that ties admissions costs to demand. As part of the move, the slowest days will remain at $104, the same as it has been since 2019, Disney said Monday. The company created a tiered format for ticket prices in 2016, with weekend, summer and holiday prices higher than other days. With this latest step, the company now has six tiers.