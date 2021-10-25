“COVID-19 contributed to labor challenges, which in some regions resulted in reduced operating hours and service modes at select restaurants as well as supply chain pressures,” Restaurant Brands said in a statement.
Burger King, like most rivals, has struggled to ensure its restaurants have sufficient staff, with its newly launched hand-breaded chicken sandwich also considered a labor-intensive product.
Wendy’s launched a new Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger and reformulated its french fries to keep them crispy for longer earlier this year, while McDonald’s collaborated with boy band BTS and rapper Saweetie to draw customers.
Same-store sales at the Tim Hortons coffee chain, the biggest revenue maker for Restaurant Brands, jumped 8.9 percent in the third quarter, while those at Burger King rose 7.9 percent. Analysts on average had expected increases of 9.8 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively.
Analysts have said marketing behind some Burger King products have been lackluster, with the brand singled out as the biggest drag on Restaurant Brands’ overall performance.
— Reuters
AIRLINE INDUSTRY
United spends millions on unvaccinated pilots
United Airlines said it’s spending millions on paid leave for unvaccinated pilots because their colleagues “refuse to risk their safety” by flying with them.
The leave is costing the airline about $1.4 million every two weeks — money it’s unlikely to recover even if it wins the lawsuit, United said in a filing Friday night in federal court in Fort Worth, where it is fighting a legal challenge to the employee vaccine mandate it announced in August.
United asked U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman not to extend a temporary restraining order he imposed earlier this month barring the airline from placing unvaccinated workers with a religious or medical objection to its mandate on unpaid leave.
In a response filed Saturday, the plaintiffs said that vaccinated pilots should “not know whether they are flying with an unvaccinated pilot” and that “United should be informing its pilots — as they do the general public — that the risk of contracting Covid-19 on a United airplane is almost zero.”
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
Walt Disney Co. raised the price of a single admission to its California theme parks on the busiest days by 6.5 percent to $164, part of the company's shift to a system that ties admissions costs to demand. As part of the move, the slowest days will remain at $104, the same as it has been since 2019, Disney said Monday. The company created a tiered format for ticket prices in 2016, with weekend, summer and holiday prices higher than other days. With this latest step, the company now has six tiers.
PayPal is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time, the digital payments company said Monday, after several media outlets reported last week on its talks to buy the digital pinboard site for as much as $45 billion. The latest development is a blow for Pinterest, which is grappling with the twin challenges of losing its co-founder Evan Sharp and a slowdown in user growth that has hampered its future prospects.
Exxon Mobil is weighing salary increases as it tries to halt employee attrition across its business divisions after sweeping job and benefit cuts. Chief executive Darren Woods told employees at a town- hall-style meeting that they should be "encouraged" by the ongoing salary-review process, according to a recording of the event. Woods didn't give any indication as to the size. As of Dec. 31, the company employed 72,000 worldwide.
Coming today
10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases new-home sales for September.
Earnings: Alphabet, Microsoft, Twitter, Visa.
— From news services