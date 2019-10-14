In newer versions of Apple’s iOS operating systems, the company says this feature “may also log your IP address,” potentially providing Tencent, a Chinese conglomerate with government ties, data such as a user’s location.

AD

AD

“We deserve to be informed about this kind of change and to make choices about it,” Matthew Green, a cryptographer and professor at Johns Hopkins University, wrote in a blog.

Apple said in a statement that the feature protects user privacy and safeguards people’s data.

— Bloomberg News

MANUFACTURING

Harley stops LiveWire production

Harley-Davidson has halted production of its debut electric bike LiveWire.

The motorcycle maker recently discovered an issue during final quality checks, according to a statement that didn’t provide details. Harley said it stopped production and deliveries as it conducts additional testing and analysis.

Chief executive Matt Levatich has positioned LiveWire as key to building a new generation of customers.

AD

LiveWires were initially supposed to be delivered in August, but the company said Sept. 24 that it was holding back the bikes to make sure they were perfect, according to James Hardiman, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.

AD

— Bloomberg News

AUTO INDUSTRY

Porsche Taycan targets Tesla's Model S

Porsche is intensifying its battle against Tesla with the unveiling of a $116,590 version of the electric Taycan that’s pitched at a similar price point to the top-line version of the U.S. company’s Model S.

The entry-level Taycan 4S is available for preorders now and will enter showrooms in early January, the Volkswagen brand said Monday. The model follows Porsche’s much-hyped Taycan launch last month at Niagara Falls, a Chinese wind farm and a solar site in Germany, which underscored the brand’s central role in VW’s shift to electric cars.

AD

The two models showcased at the launch, the Turbo S and Turbo, are priced at $185,000 and $150,900.

The cheaper 4S version sets itself apart with red-painted brake calipers, a front apron with new geometry and black side sills and rear diffusers, Porsche said.

AD

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Jia Yueting, an entrepreneur who ran up billions of dollars in personal debts trying to build a business empire in China, has filed for bankruptcy with plans to turn over his latest venture, an electric vehicle start-up, to creditors. In a debt-restructuring plan filed in federal court in Delaware, Jia will use his ownership stake in Los Angeles-based Faraday & Future to set up a creditor trust to repay debts. In a statement on its website, the company said Jia's debts were owed to creditors in China. Faraday is trying to develop an electric vehicle for sale in the United States and China.

AD

WeWork is removing 2,300 phone booths from some of its offices in the United States and Canada, "due to potentially elevated levels of formaldehyde caused by the manufacturer," according to an email sent Monday to WeWork customers. The booths are small, enclosed spaces where members can talk on their cellphones or work in privacy. A WeWork member told staff about a smell in the booths and eye irritation, which prompted the company to hire a consultant and test a sampling of the booths, the email said. After getting the results, WeWork started shutting down 1,600 booths that may have high levels of the carcinogen. It said it's shuttering 700 more "out of an abundance of caution."

— From news reports

Coming today

Earnings: Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase, United Airlines, UnitedHealth, Wells Fargo.

AD