TELECOMMUNICATIONS

AT&T beats estimates on subscribers

AT&T added a net 46,000 postpaid mobile phone subscribers in the second quarter, the company reported Tuesday, as the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier ground out some growth in a saturated market.

Analysts on average were expecting net adds of 14,000, according to financial and data analytics firm FactSet.

The second-largest U.S. carrier by subscribers won court approval last month to close its $85 billion acquisition of media company Time Warner and began bundling the content it gains from the deal with new wireless plans to try to drive subscriber growth. A federal appeals court last week approved the Justice Department’s request for an expedited schedule to appeal the Time Warner ruling on antitrust concerns.

Total operating revenue fell about 2 percent to $38.99 billion, missing analysts’ estimate of $39.39 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were down 2 percent after the bell on Tuesday.

Net income rose to $5.1 billion, or 81 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $3.92 billion, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 91 cents per share.

— Reuters

PHARMACEUTICALS

Pfizer to build new facility in Michigan

Drugmaker Pfizer plans to expand manufacturing in Michigan and add 450 jobs under an incentives deal approved Tuesday by the state’s economic development arm.

The company is expected to spend $465 million to build a new 400,000-square-foot plant in Portage near Kalamazoo, with production starting in 2024. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved an $11.5 million package, including $10.5 million in tax incentives and a $1 million grant for the creation of 450 qualified new jobs.

Average pay will range from $70,100 to $93,300, officials said.

Michigan Economic Development Corp. officials said New York-based Pfizer, which has 2,200 employees in the Kalamazoo area, could have chosen to expand at one of a dozen other facilities. The drugmaker will keep all of the income taxes associated with 354 of the 450 jobs for 10 years — capped at $10.5 million.

— Associated Press

SEC

Settlement in insider trading case

A former senior executive at a Silicon Valley company now owned by Corning agreed to pay $415,468, including a fine, to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges of “serial” insider trading, the regulator said Tuesday.

Yao Li, a former vice president of technology at Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Alliance Fiber Optic Products, was accused of reaping illegal gains after learning from colleagues that the company would probably report disappointing revenue for three quarters in 2014 and 2015.

The SEC said Li, 59, of Newark, Calif., used the inside information to sell company stock he owned and sell borrowed shares short, betting on a decline, despite a company policy banning short sales.

Without admitting wrongdoing, Li agreed to pay a $196,203 fine, give up $196,203 of illegal gains and pay $23,062 in interest. He also accepted a five-year ban on being an officer or director of a public company.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Ford Motor said Tuesday that it was creating a separate $4 billion unit in Detroit to house its self-driving vehicle operations and is seeking outside investors, following a similar move in May by General Motors with its Cruise Automation unit. Ford said it would invest $4 billion through 2023 in its new Ford Autonomous Vehicles, including the $1 billion it had earmarked for Argo AI, the Pittsburgh self-driving start-up Ford acquired in 2017. The new unit will house self-driving vehicle research, engineering and systems integration, as well as business strategy and development.

AbbVie has won approval for an oral medicine that treats pain caused by the gynecological disorder endometriosis. The Food and Drug Administration has approved elagolix to treat pain associated with endometriosis, a common condition in which the tissue that lines the uterus grows in other parts of the body. It is the first such treatment approved in more than a decade, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Marketed under the brand name Orilissa, the medicine should be available in pharmacies at the beginning of August, the drugmaker said.

— From news reports

Coming today

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases new-home sales for June.

Earnings: Boeing, Coca-Cola, Facebook, Ford, GM, Visa.