TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Comcast gaining Internet subscribers

Comcast is losing U.S. cable customers but is racking up more Internet subscribers and has gotten a revenue boost from Sky, its big bet on European TV.

The company said Wednesday that it lost 29,000 U.S. cable customers in the fourth quarter but added 351,000 Internet subscribers. It also gained customers in its new cellphone-plan business.

Comcast is dealing with a growing number of people who are cutting their cable bundles to save money, enticed by Netflix and other companies offering cheaper streaming services.

Comcast is also looking to compete there. Its NBCUniversal division is launching a streaming service next year.

Comcast said Wednesday that net income fell 83 percent to $2.51 billion, or 55 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. A big tax benefit in 2017 from changes to the tax code weighed on the most recent quarter’s result. Overall revenue rose 26 percent to $27.85 billion.

— Associated Press

AUTO INDUSTRY

Tesla cuts production hours for Models S, X

Tesla reduced the amount of hours it’s producing Model S sedans and Model X crossovers, adding to concerns about demand for the electric-car maker’s higher-priced and more profitable vehicles.

Chief executive Elon Musk announced this month that Tesla would stop accepting orders for the 75 kilowatt-hour version of the Model S or Model X starting Jan. 14. There was at least a $15,000 difference between the 75D and 100D versions for the two models.

The dialing back follows Musk’s announcement last week that Tesla would cut 7 percent of its workforce.

— Bloomberg

RETAIL

Target to accept Apple Pay, 'contactless cards'

Target says its stores will soon accept Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay and “contactless cards” from MasterCard, Visa, American Express and Discover.

A spokeswoman for Target said the change would happen quickly and be available in all of the retailer’s more than 1,800 stores within several weeks.

Until now, the only contactless payment Target accepted from a smartphone or other device came from the wallet feature inside its mobile app. Target added that payment feature to holders of its Redcard credit and debit cards in December 2017.

The smartphones and contactless credit cards use a different type of technology, called near field communication, which exchanges wireless signals when held closely to a point-of-sale device.

— Tribune Content Agency

Also in Business

Puerto Ricans who lost their jobs after hurricanes Maria and Irma can start applying for disaster unemployment assistance after the United States doubled the 26 weeks of benefits. The National Employment Law Project said Wednesday that more than 10,000 Puerto Ricans are eligible and that lump-sum payments could total nearly $30 million, with individual payments ranging from $2,000 to $3,000. But legal advocates worry the conditions set by Puerto Rico's government will make it hard for many to apply. They say workers have to provide documents in person and that Internet options are unavailable.

Amazon.com will use robots to deliver packages in the suburbs north of Seattle. The e-commerce giant on Wednesday announced a trial of "Amazon Scout," autonomous delivery devices the size of a cooler that roll along sidewalks at a walking pace. It will use six robots, which are designed to navigate around obstacles such as people and pets, to deliver packages in Snohomish County. The robots will be used to make deliveries Monday through Friday during daylight hours. (Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Verizon Communications is cutting 7 percent of its media staff, part of a bid to overhaul a struggling operation that includes the former online icons AOL and Yahoo. The cuts would represent about 800 jobs at the division, which previously went by Oath. Some of the staff cuts will come from consolidating various business units, including Yahoo Mail, which will be folded into Yahoo Home.

— From news services

