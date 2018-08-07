PHARMACY INDUSTRY

Express Scripts to drop 48 drugs in 2019

Express Scripts Holding said it will drop 48 drugs next year from its closely watched lineup of covered therapies, including Gilead Sciences’ HIV treatment Atripla and AbbVie’s hot-selling Mavyret medicine for hepatitis C.

The drug-benefit manager also won’t cover Sanofi’s hemophilia treatment Eloctate next year, it said in a statement.

Express Scripts and other pharmacy-benefit managers negotiate rebates from brand-name pharmaceutical companies in exchange for including drugs on their coverage lists. But critics say the system can encourage high list prices as drugmakers curry favor with PBMs by offering larger rebates that may not flow directly to consumers.

In its statement, Express Scripts emphasized that it wasn’t focusing just on rebates and will exclude numerous brand-name drugs from coverage because there are generic drugs or other brands with lower list prices that make them a better overall deal.

— Bloomberg

AUTO SAFETY

U.S. regulator looking

into Ford truck fires

The U.S. traffic safety regulator is investigating complaints of fire during crashes in some Ford Motor Co. F-150 Supercrew pickup trucks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said there were five complaints alleging that fires started after the activation of seat-belt pretensioners made by ZF TRW or Takata Corp. during a crash involving the vehicles.

Pretensioners tighten up any slack in the seat belt webbing in the event of a crash and work in tandem with air bags. There were no injuries or fatalities, but three of the vehicles were destroyed by fire, NHTSA said.

An estimated 1.4 million vehicles made between 2015 and 2018 could be affected in the investigation, NHTSA said.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Americans increased their borrowing in June at the slowest annual pace in three months as the level of credit card debt fell slightly. The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that consumer debt rose $10.2 billion in June from May to a total of $3.91 trillion. Consumer borrowing rose at an annual rate of 3.1 percent in June, the slowest annual gain since March. The category that includes credit cards slipped by $185 million in June after having surged by nearly $9.6 billion in May.

A Puerto Rican company has been accused of defrauding a U.S. program that provides tutoring to needy children in struggling schools. Creative Education and Psychological Services submitted false invoices and billed taxpayers nearly $25 million over three years, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. A grand jury indicted the firm's owner and three employees on charges that include mail fraud and conspiracy to commit theft. Two of the employees pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Owner Coral Rivera Arroyo was slated to appear in court Wednesday and the other employee on Aug. 13.

Papa John's said Tuesday that a key sales figure dropped 10.5 percent in July and that it can't predict how long and badly it will be affected by controversy involving its founder. The pizza chain slashed its sales outlook for the year, and its shares fell more than 10 percent. Last month, Forbes reported that Papa John's founder John Schnatter used a racial slur during a training call. Schnatter said the comment was taken out of context. Papa John's said sales dropped in the second quarter, before the controversy.

Office Depot's emphasis on product innovation and expanded services helped push its second-quarter revenue and profits up. Under chief executive Gerry Smith, the chain is maneuvering to provide such services as technology consulting, installation and logo design. Total services accounted for 16 percent of the company's revenue during the second quarter, double the same period last year. Office Depot reported a second-quarter profit of $16 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with $24 million, or 5 cents per share in the year-ago period.

German carmaker BMW is recalling about 324,000 diesel vehicles in Europe to fix a technical fault that has caused engine fires in South Korea, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported. Faulty exhaust gas recirculation modules caused 27 fires this year, prompting the company to recall 106,000 vehicles and issue an apology. BMW is now widening the recall to Europe, with 96,300 vehicles affected in Germany, to replace the module if the fault is confirmed, the report said.

— From news reports

Coming today

Earnings: CVS.