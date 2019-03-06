ECONOMY

Fed says U.S. growth slowed early in 2019

The U.S. economy cooled in the first two months of 2019, with growth characterized as “slight-to-moderate” across most of the country in a Federal Reserve survey released Wednesday.

“About half of the districts noted that the government shutdown had led to slower economic activity in some sectors,” according to the report.

The central bank’s beige book economic report, based on anecdotal information collected by the 12 regional Fed banks through Feb. 25, said consumer spending was also held back by harsh winter weather and higher costs of credit. Manufacturing strengthened, but companies reported “concerns about weakening global demand, higher costs due to tariffs and ongoing trade policy uncertainty.”

The report said that 10 out of 12 districts saw growth as “slight-to-moderate,” and two reported “flat economic conditions.”

The report, prepared by the Kansas City Fed, said labor markets remained tight with “notable worker shortages for positions relating to information technology, manufacturing, trucking, restaurants and construction.”

A majority of districts reported moderately higher wages and “modest to moderate” gains for overall prices.

Bloomberg News

EMPLOYMENT

Small-business hiring fell in February

Small-business hiring slowed dramatically in February, a sign that company owners may be getting cautious about the economy.

That report comes from payroll provider ADP, which said Wednesday that its customers with up to 49 staffers added just 12,000 jobs last month, down sharply from 107,000 in January and 84,000 in December. Small-business hiring was relatively weak compared with job growth at larger companies; ADP’s business customers of all sizes added a solid 183,000 jobs last month.

The February reading may be revised. Both of the previous readings were changed, with the January figure raised sharply and December’s downwardly adjusted. Still, the erratic pace of hiring shows that small-business owners are sticking to a strategy of hiring only when their revenue justifies the added expense and risk. It also reflects the slippage in owners’ optimism that has been seen in recent surveys.

Associated Press

Also in Business

A Swiss company says it will assemble helicopters in Louisiana, bringing 120 jobs to the state. Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) and the chief executive of Kopter Group made the announcement Tuesday in Lafayette. Kopter will lease a facility from the Lafayette Regional Airport that was the home of a Bell Helicopter operation that closed in August. The Kopter Production and Product Support Center will deliver SH09 models throughout the Western Hemisphere. At least 50 percent of the company's suppliers will be U.S.-based businesses. Kopter Group will invest more than $4 million in new equipment for the building.

Dollar Tree is closing up to 390 Family Dollar Stores this year and rebranding about 200 others under the Dollar Tree name. The company closed 84 of the stores in the fourth quarter, 37 more than originally planned. The company has said that it will renovate at least 1,000 stores this year. The company said Wednesday that it is seeking rent concessions from landlords at the stores closed late last year and if it doesn't get them, it will speed up the pace of store closings to as many as 390 locations. The company had 15,237 stores in 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of Feb. 2.

SeaWorld Orlando announced Wednesday that its "Sesame Street" section is opening at the end of March. The six-acre area of the Florida theme park will feature the namesake street, the famous stoop, Mr. Hooper's store and Big Bird's nest. When Sesame Street at SeaWorld opens March 27, it will mark the latest move of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment away from live animal shows, particularly ones involving its famous orcas.

From news services

