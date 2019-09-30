LAWSUITS

States lose challenge to SALT caps

Four states in the eastern United States lost a legal challenge to a provision of the 2017 law that limited write-offs for state and local taxes, as a federal judge threw out a lawsuit seeking to block the cap.

The Republicans’ 2017 tax law capped the amount of state and local tax, or SALT, deductions, which had been unlimited, to $10,000. Democrats in Congress and some state lawmakers said the change targeted Democratic-led states that tend to have higher taxes. New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo called it “economic civil war.”

On Monday, U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken threw out a lawsuit over the cap filed last year by New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland. The judge said the federal government has the “exhaustive” power to impose and collect income taxes and that the states can enact their own tax policies as they wish.

Cuomo said New York is considering appealing the decision.

Lawmakers in high-tax states have been trying to overturn the limit on SALT deductions since the law passed nearly two years ago.

— Bloomberg News

ACQUISITIONS

Blackstone to buy warehouse unit

Blackstone Group, which has acquired more than 1 billion square feet of logistics space since 2010 as part of the firm’s global focus on e-commerce, is extending its bet on last-mile real estate.

The private equity giant agreed to buy Colony Industrial, the warehouse unit of Colony Capital, for $5.9 billion. The deal includes about 60 million square feet of warehouse space across 465 light industrial buildings in 26 U.S. markets, as well as an affiliated operating platform, according to a statement Monday.

The unit’s properties mostly serve as the last mile of the logistics chain and are crucial for companies seeking to make speedy deliveries to consumers.

The agreement follows Blackstone’s acquisition of $18.7 billion of warehouses from Singapore’s GLP Pte. earlier this year, and its $7.6 billion purchase of Gramercy Property Trust last October.

Colony Capital, which acquired industrial buildings as recently as March, is shedding traditional commercial real estate and investing in data centers and cell towers.

— Bloomberg News

ALSO IN BUSINESS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration jointly issued warning letters to four online networks for illegally marketing unapproved versions of opioid medicines, the agencies said Monday. The networks which were issued the warning letters are Divyata, Euphoria Healthcare Pvt Ltd, JCM Dropship and Meds4U, which operate a total of 10 websites.

WeWork is formally withdrawing the prospectus for its scrapped initial public offering, capping a botched effort to go public that cost its top executive his job. “This puts an official pause on our process of becoming a public company,” Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham, who took over last week as co-chief executive officers of WeWork parent We Co., said in a note to staff Monday. “Rest assured, WeWork will become a public company, but we can only IPO once and we want to do it right.” The withdrawal ends a turbulent process that turned one of the most hotly anticipated IPOs into a cautionary tale of the public market’s reticence to pay up for an unproven business model.

American Express is sweetening rewards and raising the annual fee on many of its co-brand cards with Delta Air Lines after the two renewed their longtime partnership earlier this year. Annual fees on six Delta cards will rise, Amex said Monday in a statement. Platinum cards for consumers and small businesses will increase to $250 from $195, while Reserve cards go up by $100 to $550. Gold cards will rise slightly from $95 to $99.

Volkswagen on Monday rejected a German judge’s call to settle a customer class-action lawsuit over its rigging of diesel emissions tests, saying there was no case to answer. VW admitted using illegal software to cheat U.S. diesel engine tests in 2015. “The vehicles are driven by hundreds of thousands of customers every day, which is why we believe there is no damage and therefore no cause for complaint,” the German carmaker said. It was responding to a call by the judge of the Higher Regional Court of Brunswick on the first day of hearings in the case.

— From news reports

COMING TOMORROW

10 a.m.: Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for September.

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases construction spending for August.

All day: Automakers release vehicle sales for September.