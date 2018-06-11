RESTAURANTs

IHOP reveals its mystery 'b': Burgers

IHOP, which teased a name change to IHOb earlier this month, said Monday that the “b’’ is to promote its burger menu.

The pancake chain has been coy about whether the name flip is permanent, saying it was being used “for the time being.” Pressed for details, the company would not give an end date for IHOb but referred to the “tongue-in-cheek name change” and said it was tied to the chain’s summer burger promotion.

The company known for breakfast food already had burgers on the menu, but it’s adding a line made of Black Angus ground beef. It started using the IHOb name on social media, on its website and for in-store promotions.

The hints of a name change had spurred guesses on social media. Some were concerned that the flapjacks would disappear: “No need to worry, the pancakes aren’t going anywhere!” IHOP reassured customers on Twitter.

— Associated Press

TECHNOLOGY

Scientists: U.S. is too slow on drones

Science advisers to the federal government say safety regulators should do more to speed the integration of commercial drones into the nation’s airspace.

The National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine said in a report that federal safety regulators are often “overly conservative” and need to balance the overall benefits of drones instead of focusing only on their risk to other aircraft.

Academy experts said the Federal Aviation Administration tilts against proposals for commercial uses of unmanned aircraft without considering their potential to reduce other risks and save lives. For example, they said, drones can inspect cellphone towers so that workers won’t need to climb them.

The study was requested by Congress last year.

An FAA spokesman said in a statement the agency was working to safely speed integration of drones into the airspace.

— Associated Press

CORPORATIONS

Uber's Saint John to join Endeavor

Bozoma Saint John, who was the face of Uber Technologies for a brief period after her hiring last year, is leaving to join the parent company of a top Hollywood talent agency.

Saint John joined Uber from Apple, where she was a marketing executive working on the company’s music service. She helped Uber respond to accusations that the company was hostile to women. One article asked, “Is This the Woman Who Will Save Uber?”

Uber said Saint John will be chief marketing officer at Endeavor, the parent of WME.

“Boz joined Uber at a time when the company was hurting — but her energy, optimism and creativity have been a key part of our ongoing turnaround,” Dara Khosrowshahi, who took over the ride-hailing company in September, said in a statement.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns, who co-produced "Justice League," is exiting both roles to focus on creative matters full time. Warner Bros. executive and DC's interim head, Thomas Gewecke, said Monday that Johns is launching a production company to develop a "Green Lantern Corps." film and other projects in film, television and comic books. Last week the studio said DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson had decided not to return to her post following a two-month leave.

Gov. Phil Murphy (D) signed a bill to legalize sports betting in New Jersey, opening the door for the state to regulate and tax the activity at casinos and racetracks. "Our casinos in Atlantic City and our racetracks throughout our state can attract new business and new fans, boosting their own long-term financial prospects," Murphy said in a statement.

The Boston Globe is dropping a lawsuit against a former employee who accused the Globe's top editor of sending inappropriate text messages. The Globe said in court documents that an order demanding that Hilary Sargent reveal more information about the alleged exchange between her and Brian McGrory is "no longer necessary," saying that Sargent has provided information it sought. Sargent last month tweeted an image of a text exchange she said occurred between her and McGrory in which she said McGrory asked her what she wears when she writes. McGrory said he has never harassed Sargent or others.

— From news reports

