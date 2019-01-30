PHARMACEUTICALS

Lawmakers eye insulin makers

Two U.S. lawmakers sent letters to the three leading insulin manufacturers on Wednesday requesting information on why the cost of the medication has skyrocketed in recent years and how much the companies profit from the life-sustaining diabetes treatment.

Democratic Reps. Frank Pallone Jr. (N.J.) and Diana DeGette (Colo.), the chairman and a top-ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, respectively, wrote to the heads of Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi, the longtime leading manufacturers of insulin. All have raised the price of insulin at similar rates over the past several years.

“Despite the fact that it has been available for decades, prices for insulin have skyrocketed in recent years, putting it out of reach for many patients,” the lawmakers wrote. “As one of the few manufacturers of insulin in the United States, your company is well-suited to shed light on these issues and offer potential solutions.”

The annual cost of insulin for treating a type 1 diabetes patient in the United States nearly doubled from $2,864 in 2012 to $5,705 in 2016, according to a recent study.

— Reuters

TRANSPORTATION

Lyft, June ask for halt of minimum wage rule

Ride-hailing companies Lyft and Juno asked a judge to block a New York City rule setting a minimum wage for drivers.

The rule, passed by New York’s Taxi and Limousine Commission in December, requires that drivers for Uber, Lyft, Juno and Via earn at least $17.22 an hour. It’s part of Mayor Bill deBlasio’s effort to cap the growth of app-based, ride-for-hire platforms and reduce traffic congestion.

In support of the rule, which is set to take effect Friday unless blocked by the court, the TLC pointed to evidence of low driver pay and high company markups.

In a court filing Wednesday, Lyft said the rule “threatens to harm drivers and riders alike by reducing driver earnings, raising rider prices, and undermining competition” in the industry.

Juno, which has tried to set itself apart from its competitors by paying more to drivers, also argued against the minimum wage rule, claiming it “is inherently flawed and fundamentally unfair; severely and disproportionately hurts smaller, socially conscious companies like Juno; and will destroy competition in the New York City ride-hail market.”

DeBlasio called the suits by Lyft and Juno “unconscionable” in a post on Twitter.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Tyson Foods is recalling some chicken nuggets it manufactured because of possible contamination with rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said late on Tuesday. About 36,420 pounds of Tyson’s “White Meat Panko” chicken nuggets will be recalled after several consumers complained of extraneous material in the purchased product, the FSIS said. There have been no confirmed reports of bad reactions after consuming the recalled panko chicken nuggets, the FSIS said.

McDonald’s says modernized stores and growth in delivery helped bring in more customers globally last year, but lower store traffic in the United States remains a concern. The world’s biggest hamburger chain said sales rose 4.4 percent at established locations in the fourth quarter and 4.5 percent for the year. Some markets, such as the Netherlands and Italy, reported double-digit percentage sales growth in the fourth quarter. But the picture was mixed in the United States, which is home to almost 40 percent of McDonald’s 36,000 restaurants. U.S. same-store sales were up 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter, driven by higher prices. But U.S. customer visits were down, as McDonald’s is losing share of breakfast orders to competitors such as Taco Bell.

— From news reports

Coming today

Earnings: Amazon, United Parcel Service.