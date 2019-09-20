EMPLOYMENT

Pa., Wis. lost the most manufacturing jobs

Two swing states that narrowly helped deliver Donald Trump’s victory in 2016 lost the most manufacturing jobs in the past 12 months, bucking the national trend. In Pennsylvania, the number of factory positions fell by about 8,000, and in Wisconsin the loss was just over 5,000, according to regional data from the Labor Department released Friday.

Trump’s pledges to reignite the sector are a cornerstone of his economic message. Manufacturing has weakened amid a trade war with China and slower global demand.

The industry slipped into a recession in the first half of 2019, and one gauge of manufacturing direction, the Institute for Supply Management’s index, showed a contraction in August for the first time since 2016.

Other Rust Belt states saw manufacturing job gains in the past year, with Michigan adding 2,000 and Ohio gaining 5,000.

The country has added 138,000 manufacturing jobs in the past 12 months, though just 44,000 of those have come in 2019, following a total of 454,000 in 2017 and 2018.

— Bloomberg News

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Facebook plans Libra launch, exec says

Facebook still aims to launch its Libra digital currency next year, its executive overseeing the project told a Swiss newspaper, as the company presses ahead despite the concerns of authorities around the world.

Since the U.S. tech company unveiled its plans in June, its proposed cryptocurrency has been met with regulatory and political skepticism, with France and Germany pledging to block Libra from operating in Europe.

“The goal is still to launch Libra next year,” Facebook’s David Marcus told NZZ in an interview published Friday. “Until then, we’ll need to address all questions adequately, create a suitable regulatory environment.”

The social media giant’s project is a high-profile attempt to drag cryptocurrencies into the mainstream. Libra will be backed by a reserve of real-world assets, including bank deposits and short-term government securities, and overseen by a 28-member organization.

— Reuters

Also in Business

British Airways will serve all its usual destinations next Friday after pilots called off a planned strike over pay. All customers originally booked to fly with the company that day will be able to do so, even if they have since claimed a refund, switched to other British Airways services or rebooked with another carrier, the unit of International Airlines Group, S.A. said by email Friday. The British Air Line Pilots Association said Wednesday it was calling off the Sept. 27 action to avoid damaging the British Airways brand and encourage meaningful contract discussions.

An oral version of Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug semaglutide was approved Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Danish drugmaker, the world's biggest producer of diabetes drugs, already sells an injectable once-weekly version of semaglutide under the brand name Ozempic at nearly $800 per month. Novo did not disclose what it plans to charge for the new oral treatment, called Rybelsus, but said it would be "competitively priced" with other drugs in the same "GLP-1" class of medicines. Rybelsus, which will be available in the United States in the fourth quarter, stimulates insulin production in patients with Type 2 diabetes.

Google will invest $3.3 billion over the next two years to expand its server farms across Europe. The investments take its total spendings on European data centers to 15 billion euros since 2007, Google chief executive Sundar Pichai told reporters in Helsinki on Friday following a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne. It's also investing 1 billion euros in renewable power in Belgium, Denmark and Sweden. Among the projects are a 600 million-euro expansion of its existing data center in Finland, as well as two wind projects there.

Hawaii, Montana and Maine are the three states whose economies depend most on outdoor recreational activities such as hiking, water sports, hunting and skiing. The outdoor recreational industry accounted for 5.4 percent of Hawaii's gross domestic product in 2017, the largest share of all U.S. states. The Aloha State was followed by Montana and Maine, where recreation contributed 5.1 percent and 4.8 percent to their states' economies, respectively. The industry added $427 billion, or 2.2 percent, to the nation's GDP, according to a Friday Commerce Department report .

— From news services