LAWSUITS

Papa John's reaches deal with founder

Papa John’s has reached a settlement deal with founder John Schnatter that will see him step down from the pizza chain’s board once an independent director that is mutually acceptable replaces him.

If a new director isn’t named before Papa John’s 2019 annual shareholders meeting, Schnatter’s term will expire at the meeting, according to a regulatory filing.

Schnatter will also withdraw a lawsuit in which he accused the company of not giving him information he wanted after he resigned as chairman. In January, a Delaware judge ruled Schnatter was entitled to corporate records that the company had refused to turn over to him.

Last month Papa John’s International tapped the chief executive of activist investment firm Starboard Value to become its chairman. Jeff Smith was the chairman of the board at Darden Restaurants from 2014-2016.

Papa John’s suffered a series of missteps by Schnatter, who blamed disappointing sales on NFL player protests and used the n-word during a company conference call. He stepped down as CEO in late 2017 and resigned as chairman last July.

— Associated Press

RETAIL

Woman wins $17M in Walmart injury case

A jury in West Virginia returned a nearly $17 million verdict after a woman was injured when staffers tried to detain a shoplifter in Walmart.

Jurors in Wood County, W.Va., issued the verdict Monday.

A lawyer for Diane Ankrom, 53, said employees tried to detain the shoplifter when he ran into Ankrom’s shopping cart, in which she was pushing her granddaughter. Ankrom fell with the cart falling on top of her.

The lawyers said she suffered internal injuries that required surgeries.

A Walmart spokesman said the company is sympathetic to Ankrom’s injuries but believe the shoplifter is responsible. He said the company is evaluating post-trial options.

The jury found Walmart 30 percent responsible and the shoplifter 70 percent. It’s unclear how the money will be split.

— Associated Press

BIKE INDUSTRY

Harley buys maker of kids' electric bikes

Harley-Davidson moved into kids’ electric bikes on Tuesday with the purchase of California-based StaCyc.

“The StaCyc electric two-wheelers will provide an entry point for the youngest riders to enjoy the thrill of riding,” Harley said in a statement.

Harley’s loud and expensive cruising bikes, preferred by baby boomers, have not been a hit with the millennials.

The company, whose bikes can cost upward of $28,000, last year unveiled a plan to introduce cheaper, nimbler motorcycles to woo young riders. Harley’s first electric motorcycle without the traditional clutch and gearshift controls is expected to launch by fall this year.

StaCyc’s “EDRIVE” two-wheelers retail in the range of $649 and $699, Harley said. It did not disclose the price of its purchase of StaCyc.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Diesel USA, the premium denim and accessory brand whose five-pocket pants dominated pop culture in the 1990s and early 2000s, filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on Tuesday. The unit of Italy's Diesel SpA blamed plummeting sales, a botched turnaround, pricey leases and unwavering landlords — plus several instances of cyber fraud and theft. The Chapter 11 petition — filed with a three-year plan to correct a strategy that had it leasing expensive stores in premium locations — estimates up to $100 million in assets and as much as $50 million in debt. Court papers described a plan to restore the Diesel brand in the United States, including opening new stores and retrofitting some old ones to make them cheaper to operate.

Exxon Mobil is boosting its projected growth of oil and gas production in the Permian Basin and says the field can be profitable even at lower crude prices. The company said Tuesday that as soon as 2024 it expects to produce the equivalent of more than 1 million barrels of oil per day in the basin, which straddles western Texas and New Mexico, up from a forecast of 600,000 barrels by 2025. Exxon has 48 drilling rigs in the basin and plans to raise that to 55 by year-end.

General Electric said Tuesday it expects free cash flow from its industrial business to be negative in 2019, mainly because of continuing weakness in its power unit. GE shares reversed course and were down 7.6 percent at $9.6 in early afternoon trade. In January, chief executive Larry Culp said that he expects industrial free cash flow to weaken in 2019 as it spends on restructuring in its power and renewables divisions but that it will increase "substantially" in 2020 and 2021.

— From news reports

Coming today

8:15 a.m.: ADP releases its employment survey for February.

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases international trade data for December.

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases factory orders for January

2 p.m.: Federal Reserve releases “beige book.”