GAMBLING

N.J. casino makes new sports-wagering deal

New Jersey’s first casino made its second major online sports betting deal in two days.

On Thursday, Atlantic City’s Resorts Casino Hotel and the Stars Group announced their partnership in mobile and online sports betting. The deal came a day after Resorts and DraftKings became the first gambling companies to be approved for mobile and online sports betting in the state. Those two segments of sports wagering are seen as the most lucrative and potentially fastest growing.

The Resorts-Stars Group deal has been submitted to state regulators but has not received approved to begin operations, said David Rebuck, Division of Gaming Enforcement chief.

— Associated Press

WALL STREET

Sonos shares jump

in market debut

Shares of Sonos rose as much as 34 percent to $20.20 in their market debut Thursday.

The stock opened at $16, about 7 percent above the initial public offering price of $15 a share. It closed at $19.91, giving the wireless audio systems maker a market value of nearly $2 billion.

The IPO was priced below the target range of $17-$19 a share on Wednesday, signaling that investors are selective about backing stock market hopefuls in the technology sector. “We definitely felt some nervousness from investors as we hit what seemed like some down days on the Nasdaq, and we kind of got caught up in that,” Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said.

Sonos’s offering of about 5.6 million shares raised $83.3 million. Existing Sonos shareholders, including the investment firm KKR & Co., sold an additional 8.3 million shares.

Sonos’s speakers and the company’s relationships with about 100 music streaming providers, including Apple Music, Pandora and Spotify, have attracted audiophiles around the world since the company’s founding in 2002.

— Reuters

LAWSUITS

Ex-employee sues Tesla for defamation

A former Tesla employee at the electric-car maker’s battery plant in Nevada is seeking at least $1 million in defamation damages after Tesla accused him of hacking into computers and stealing confidential information leaked to the media.

Attorneys for Martin Tripp filed a counterclaim Tuesday in federal court in Reno alleging that any damages Tesla incurred were caused or contributed to by its “own negligence, acts or omissions.”

Tripp alleges that up to $200 million worth of battery module parts for Tesla’s Model 3 vehicle were incorrectly categorized as scrap earlier this year. He said over 700 dented and/or punctured modules were not discarded and instead were being shipped or in the process of being shipped to customers.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

General Motors hired former White House economics executive Everett Eissenstat to run its global public policy office as the threat of increased auto tariffs looms. Eissenstat, 55, becomes GM's senior vice president of global public policy and will report to GM chief executive Mary Barra. Eissenstat was the White House deputy assistant to the president for International Economic Affairs and deputy director of the National Economic Council from June 2017 until July.

Allergan is suing Pfizer to cover potential damages the drugmaker might be forced to pay as a result of the hundreds of lawsuits it faces over its alleged role in the opioid crisis. Allergan claims that the allegations in the opioid litigation involve improper marketing and sale of morphine drug Kadian in the years before it acquired the rights to it. Allergan acquired Kadian in December 2008 from a company later acquired by Pfizer. The suit was filed Aug. 1 in Cleveland federal court.

A top U.S. financial regulator said Thursday it had awarded whistleblowers more than $45 million for helping the watchdog identify improper activity. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said the high payouts, a dramatic increase from awards granted in prior years, are evidence the regulator is increasingly receiving tips to help hunt down wrongdoing. James McDonald, director of the agency's enforcement division, said it had been a "transformative year" for its whistleblower program. The regulator did not identify how many whistleblowers received the award or what activity the tips referred to.

— From news reports