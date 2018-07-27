MERGERS

Shareholders approve Fox-Disney deal

Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of Twenty First Century Fox’s entertainment division is one step closer after the two companies’ shareholders approved the deal Friday.

The tie-up brings together Marvel’s “X-Men” and “Avengers” franchises and creates an entertainment behemoth in the digital streaming era.

The shareholder vote caps a saga that began in December 2017, when Disney made its first offer for part of Rupert Murdoch’s media conglomerate.

It kicked off a bidding war with Comcast, which dropped out last week to focus on an attempted buyout of the European pay-TV operator Sky.

The Fox deal will help Disney compete with technology players such as Amazon and Netflix. It is not expected to close for several months and still requires regulatory approvals.

AUTO INDUSTRY

Court to reconsider Hyundai settlement

A U.S. appeals court will reconsider its decision to throw out a $210 million nationwide class-action settlement for owners of Hyundai and Kia vehicles whose fuel economy was inflated.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in San Francisco said Friday that a Jan. 23 decision by a three-judge panel to decertify the 2013 settlement was no longer precedent and that an 11-judge panel would review the matter.

No explanation was given, and no timetable was set for the rehearing.

Hyundai said in a statement that it “continues to support the nationwide class action settlement” and is pleased there will be a rehearing. Kia said in a statement that it “appreciated the opportunity” to have the case reheard.

The settlement came after the Environmental Protection Agency found flaws in Hyundai’s and Kia’s testing procedures, and the automakers lowered their fuel-efficiency estimates for about 900,000 vehicles in the 2011, 2012 and 2013 model years.

In the January decision, a 2-to-1 majority said a lower-court judge failed to assess whether differences in state laws prevented certification of a nationwide class and approval of the settlement. It said owners of used cars should not have been part of the settlement because it was unclear whether they relied on the fuel-efficiency claims.

INDICTMENTS

New charges added in Backpage.com case

A new indictment against operators of Backpage.com alleges that the classified-ad site gave free ads to prostitutes and made arrangements with others in the sex trade to get them to post ads with the company.

The federal indictment filed in Arizona on Wednesday repeats allegations in an initial round of charges and adds six new money laundering charges against founder Michael Lacey and 50 charges of facilitating prostitution against Chief Financial Officer John Brunst.

Seven people were charged in an indictment in late March alleging that the site ignored warnings to stop running prostitution ads, sometimes involving children, after bringing in $500 million in prostitution-related revenue since its inception in 2004.

Lacey attorney Paul Cambria said his client will plead not guilty to the new charges. Brunst attorney Gary Lincenberg said in an email that his client is innocent.

Also in Business

JetBlue Airways pilots approved the first labor contract in the carrier's history. The four-year pact passed by 74 percent of those voting, with 98 percent of eligible pilots participating, the Air Line Pilots Association said in a statement Friday. The contract is effective Aug. 1 and was reached after more than three years of negotiations. It raises pay rates for Airbus A320 pilots by 18.5 percent and for Embraer 190 pilots by 6.8 percent, on average, the JetBlue ALPA chapter said. Pilots also will get better vacation and disability benefits, the union said.

Delta Air Lines and United Continental are offering free flights for immigrant families detained and separated under President Trump's "zero tolerance" border crackdown. The airlines are providing vouchers for one-way domestic service so that parents and children who have been released can travel to sponsors or relatives in the United States. A federal court had ordered the government to reunite the families by Thursday. After that, the families are responsible for any transportation costs.

