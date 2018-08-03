PORK INDUSTRY

Smithfield loses suit over N.C. hog farms

A federal jury decided Friday that the world’s largest pork producer should pay $473.5 million to neighbors of three North Carolina industrial-scale hog farms for unreasonable nuisances from odors, flies and rumbling trucks.

The jury found that Smithfield Foods owes compensation to 16 neighbors who complained in their lawsuit that the company failed to stop “the obnoxious, recurrent odors and other causes of nuisance” resulting from closely packed hogs, which “generate many times more sewage than entire towns.”

The jury awarded $23.5 million in compensatory damages and $450 million in punitive damages, which will be reduced under a state law that limits punitive damages.

The Pender County farms hold thousands of hogs owned by a Smithfield subsidiary. Lawyers for the neighbors said Smithfield hasn’t taken measures to minimize the nuisances.

— Associated Press

INDICTMENTS

Plant, 2 executives charged in Texas blast

The North American subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer and two senior executives were indicted Friday in connection with last year’s explosion of a plant in Crosby, Tex.

Arkema North America, chief executive Richard Rowe and plant manager Leslie Comardelle were charged in the Harris County indictment with “recklessly” releasing chemicals into the air. The charge carries up to $1 million in fines and five years’ imprisonment.

“Those who poison our environment will be prosecuted when the evidence justifies it,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement.

After Arkema’s plant lost power during Hurricane Harvey, its organic peroxides began heating and decomposing. The compounds, used in a variety of products from plastics to paints, caught fire and partially exploded, sending plumes of smoke skyward.

First responders and neighbors said they were sickened after the incident.

Arkema spokeswoman Janet Smith said Friday that the company would fight the indictment.

— Associated Press

MARIJUANA

Nevada reaps windfall with legal weed

Nevada regulators and industry insiders say the state’s first year of broad marijuana legalization has exceeded even their highest expectations, with sales and tax collections already surpassing year-end projections by 25 percent.

Numbers from June are still outstanding but are expected to push taxable sales past $500 million, netting total tax revenue in the neighborhood of $70 million, with about $25 million devoted to schools.

Nevada’s $195 million in sales in the first six months dwarfed the totals in Washington state ($67 million) and Colorado ($114 million) for the first half-year of legal sales in those states in 2014.

“We are viewed by many others outside Nevada as essentially being the gold standard,” Nevada Taxation Department Director William Anderson said.

But some medical-marijuana patients say they had better access to the strains they need before Nevada legalized recreational pot. And opponents remain skeptical of the impact of legal marijuana on children.

Nevada’s Public Safety Department plans to release early data on the trends in the next few weeks.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

The Securities and Exchange Commission has dropped a two-year-old accounting probe into ExxonMobil's valuation of its reserves and public disclosures about climate change. In a letter to Exxon on Thursday, the SEC said it wouldn't recommend enforcement action, the company said Friday. New York and Massachusetts are still investigating whether Exxon's public statements about climate change misled investors. The inquiries stem from questions about whether Exxon has for decades failed to alert investors about potential climate-change risks for a company with annual sales that could rival the world's top 50 national economies.

Walmart is testing automated carts that retrieve bins of groceries from storage as it tries to speed up the process of packaging online orders to send out or bring to customers at their cars. The company said Friday it's working with Alert Innovation on the Alphabot, which it's testing in Salem, N.H. The mobile carts move up, down and sideways to retrieve items faster than people can. Humans will still handpick produce, meat and other fresh products, and assemble, pack and bring the orders out to shoppers.

— From news reports