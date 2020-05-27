For the first time since the AP’s annual pay survey began in 2011, a woman is at the top of the list: Lisa Su of Advanced Micro Devices. She had compensation valued at $58.5 million after guiding her company’s stock to the best performance in the S&P 500 for two straight years.
BANKRUPTCIES
Le Pain Quotiden files under Chapter 11
The U.S. arm of bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien filed for bankruptcy in Delaware with plans to sell itself for $3 million to avoid shutting down for good, court papers show.
The Chapter 11 petition allows Le Pain Quotidien to address its debt obligations and carry out a planned sale to Aurify Brands, which requires court approval. With no sale, the company would’ve had to liquidate its 98 U.S. stores, proposed chief restructuring officer Steven Fleming said in a court declaration.
Also in Business
General Electric cut one of the last remaining links to founder Thomas Edison, as the beleaguered manufacturer wrapped up a three-year process to sell its iconic lightbulb business. Automation-products company Savant Systems will acquire GE’s consumer operations, including lighting and smart-home goods, and bring on the business’s more than 700 employees, the companies said Wednesday in a statement. They didn’t disclose terms of the deal, which is expected to close later this year.
Coming today
8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases durable goods for April.
8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product.
8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
10 a.m.: National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for April.
10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.