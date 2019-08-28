LABOR

FBI searches home of UAW chief Jones

The FBI on Wednesday searched the home of United Auto Workers President Gary Jones, a union retreat and multiple other locations as part of a corruption probe into illegal payments to union officials.

The news comes as the UAW is holding contract talks with Detroit automakers General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler.

The FBI has been conducting a wide-ranging investigation into illegal payoffs to UAW officials by FCA. To date, seven people linked to the union and the automaker have been sentenced in the government’s probe.

The office of the U.S. attorney in Detroit said the raids included one on Jones’s home in the western suburb of Canton, Mich.

The FBI said it was also conducting searches at the UAW’s Black Lake retreat in northern Michigan and multiple other locations.

The UAW declined to comment on the raid on Jones’s home. But in a statement, the union said it has always “fully cooperated” with investigators in the corruption probe.

— Bloomberg News

TECHNOLOGY

Apple says it won't retain Siri recordings

Apple apologized Wednesday for privacy mishaps surrounding its Siri voice assistant and said it would no longer retain audio recordings of Siri interactions.

The announcement follows criticism of the iPhone maker and other tech giants for having humans listen to recordings of user interactions with voice assistants in a bid to improve the product. Apple had hundreds of contractors listening to Siri in a process called “grading.” It suspended the program a few weeks ago over the controversy. It plans to reinstate the practice after making a few changes in software updates this fall.

“As a result of our review, we realize we haven’t been fully living up to our high ideals, and for that we apologize,” Apple said in a statement.

The company said users will be able to opt in to allow Apple to listen to a select bunch of anonymized audio samples to improve Siri and be able to opt out later if they wish.

— Bloomberg News

RETAIL

Hudson's Bay to sell Lord & Taylor

Hudson’s Bay said Wednesday it would sell its Lord & Taylor department store operations to San Francisco-based fashion rental subscription service Le Tote for about $100 million.

The deal comes months after Hudson’s Bay executive chairman Richard Baker offered to take private the Canadian retailer, which also owns luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue.

Hudson’s Bay said in May that it was pursuing strategic alternatives such as a sale or merger for its department store Lord & Taylor, which has struggled to attract shoppers.

Hudson’s Bay will get $74.95 million in cash when the deal closes and another $24.98 million in cash after two years. It will also receive an equity stake in Le Tote and two seats on the firm’s board.

— Reuters

Also in Business

United Airlines is changing its frequent-flier plan so that miles accrued don't expire in a member's lifetime. Wednesday's change to MileagePlus aligns United's program with those of Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways. The more generous policies reflect efforts to make airlines' co-branded credit cards — and the miles attached to spending on them — more attractive to travelers.

Fitbit launched its latest smartwatch, Versa 2, on Wednesday, adding Amazon's voice assistant Alexa and online payments in a bid to compete more strongly with Apple's smartwatch. Preorders for Versa 2, which is $200, will also allow music storage and be available in stores starting Sept. 15. Fitbit last month cut its 2019 revenue forecast, blaming disappointing sales of Versa Lite smartwatches, a cheaper version that lacked features such as the ability to store music. Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.

— From news reports

