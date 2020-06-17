“We are also pleased to share that we have identified a path forward that balances the legitimate right of all users to privacy and the safety of users on our platform,” Yuan wrote.

About 70,000 Internet users signed two petitions this week urging Zoom to give full encryption.

AUTO RENTAL SERVICES

Hertz shares halted amid SEC questions

Hertz is facing questions from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its plans to sell as much as $500 million worth of stock that may be worthless in the midst of the car-rental company’s bankruptcy. The shares were halted Wednesday.

“We have let the company know that we have comments on their disclosure,” SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said Wednesday.

In its Monday disclosure announcing the proposed stock sale, Hertz said equity holders will not see a recovery from any bankruptcy plan unless those with more senior claims, including bondholders, are paid in full. The company said that would require a rapid and unanticipated improvement in its business outlook. The startling plan has captured the attention of Wall Street and now, securities regulators.

Hertz’s shares soared as much as 21 percent following Clayton’s comments before retreating to $1.94, in line with Tuesday’s close. Trading was then halted at 11:44 a.m. in New York.

Hertz didn’t respond to a request for comment.

AUTO INDUSTRY

E.U. probes Fiat Chrysler/PSA merger

Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group face a lengthy European Union investigation into their deal to create the world’s fourth-biggest carmaker after regulators said the tie-up could reduce choice for small vans.

The European Commission set an Oct. 22 deadline to examine concerns that the transaction would remove one of the main producers of light commercial vehicles in several European countries, it said Wednesday in an statement.

Commercial vans “are a growing market and increasingly important in a digital economy where private consumers rely more than ever on delivery services,” E.U. Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in the statement.

“We will carefully assess whether the proposed transaction would negatively affect competition.”

Fiat and Peugeot said they “will continue to cooperate” with the regulators to answer their questions, according to an emailed statement.

Also in Business

Ford Motor Co. is again extending its work-from-home arrangements for U.S. salaried workers in response to employee requests to keep working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic. The automaker will begin surveying salaried employees June 18 to determine work arrangements for 2021, it said in a statement. For the remainder of this year, white- collar workers have the option to work remotely, in the office or a combination of both, Ford said.

Deutsche Lufthansa issued a plea to investors to turn up and vote for a $10 billion bailout package or risk tipping Europe’s largest airline into insolvency. The carrier said Wednesday it expects attendance at its June 25 shareholder meeting to fall below 50 percent, meaning two-thirds of shares voted would need to back the rescue. If more than half of investors participate, a simple majority is all that is needed to pass the measure. Lufthansa said it probably would be forced to enter insolvency proceedings if the deal was shot down and no other solution was found.

— From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.

