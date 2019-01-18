Retail

U.S. shoppers spent a record $126 billion on online shopping during the 2018 holiday season, taking advantage of early discounts on Amazon.com and other websites and using smartphones to place their orders, Adobe Analytics said Tuesday.

Adobe, which collects its data by measuring 80 percent of all online transactions from the top 100 U.S. Web retailers, said the amount was 16.5 percent higher than last year’s total.

Mobile platforms made up 51 percent of traffic to retail websites during the November to December period and were responsible for nearly a third of all online spending.

Earnings

Netflix reported decent but not spectacular earnings on Thursday, revealing it had performed better with subscribers than it did on the revenue front in the fourth quarter.

The company added 8.8 million subscribers, slightly higher than the many analyst estimates of about 8 million. Of those subscribers, 7.3 million were international, nearly a million more than many had forecast. Domestic subscriber additions of 1.5 million were in line with estimates.

The company’s revenue, however, was slightly below analyst expectations, coming in at $4.19 billion compared to consensus projections of $4.21 billion.

Trade

A surprising development leaked Thursday in the Trump administration’s ongoing trade war with China, with news that the administration is considering eliminating tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese imports to spur progress toward a trade deal.

The news comes less than two weeks before a high-level delegation from Beijing is scheduled to arrive in Washington for talks.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in recent weeks has proposed a tariff reduction as an incentive for China to sweeten its offer to the United States, according to two people familiar with the discussions who were not authorized to speak publicly.

Administration hard-liners are opposed to eliminating the tariffs before China has taken irreversible steps to meet U.S. demands.

Sanctions

In a rebuke to the Trump administration, 136 Republicans joined House Democrats to oppose a Treasury Department plan to lift sanctions against companies controlled by an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The vote of 362 to 53 on Thursday will not prevent the Trump administration from easing sanctions on three companies connected to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch with ties to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, as Senate Republicans narrowly blocked a similar measure recently .

But the House vote does mean that a majority of Republicans on Capitol Hill oppose President Trump’s efforts to soften punitive measures on a Russian oligarch — a rejection with potential implications for the administration’s continued stance on Russia and for the GOP lawmakers who backed the plan to ease the sanctions.