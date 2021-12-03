The actions were part of the CPUC’s efforts to respond to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) emergency proclamation from July urging all state energy agencies to ensure that there is adequate electricity to meet demand.
A CPUC analysis found that 2,000 to 3,000 megawatts of new supply- and demand-side resources would help address grid reliability in the most extreme circumstances in 2022 and 2023.
One megawatt can power about 200 homes on a hot summer day.
Some of the CPUC’s decisions will allow more consumers to sign up for programs that pay them to reduce energy use and sell power from electric cars when the grid is stressed.
The CPUC also approved new rate pilot programs to test whether consumers would shift their use of agricultural water pumps and car chargers to off-peak evening hours, when power demand and prices are lower.
On the supply side, the CPUC ordered utility units of PG&E, Edison International and Sempra Energy to acquire a total of 2,000 to 3,000 megawatts of additional supply- and demand-side resources for the summers of 2022 and 2023.
Some of those supply-side resources could come from natural-gas-fired power plants.
After years of restricting the growth of fossil fuel infrastructure, California has increasingly looked to gas for power generation this year after drought and wildfires left it with few other options to keep the lights on.
— Reuters
AUTO INDUSTRY
U.S. backs EV tax credit despite criticism
The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office said Friday that it was committed to legislation strengthening the domestic electric-vehicle industry, despite objections from Mexico and Canada over a proposed tax credit for electric vehicles built by U.S. union workers.
The proposed $12,500 electric-vehicle tax credit would include $4,500 for EVs built in the United States by union workers, effective after 2027. It is included in the Biden administration’s sweeping climate and social spending legislation now under consideration in Congress.
Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng told Reuters on Friday that Canada still had some room to maneuver to persuade U.S. senators to block the U.S. union-made EV provision, which was passed by the House of Representatives.
She said Canada “will respond accordingly” if it is enacted but did not specify details. She added that the proposed credit would violate the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement and would undermine Canada’s efforts to produce electric vehicles.
Her comments echoed those of Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier, who said that the tax credit was “discriminatory” and that Mexico was analyzing a range of legal options in response that may include tariffs.
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has said she is aware of trading partners’ objections and was discussing the matter with them, but she has not specifically said whether she supports the proposed U.S. union-made EV tax credit.
“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to tackling the threat of climate change by supporting the transition to electric vehicle manufacturing,” the trade representative’s spokesman, Adam Hodge, said in a statement.
— Reuters
Also in Business
Honda is recalling nearly 723,000 SUVs and pickup trucks because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving. The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots, and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups. Honda said in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the hood latch striker can become damaged and separate from the hood. Dealers will either repair the striker or replace the hood if necessary at no cost to owners. Honda will notify owners by letter starting Jan. 17.
Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger told a conference Friday that markets are wildly overvalued in places and that the current environment is "even crazier" than the late-1990s dot-com boom, which led to a bust. "I consider this era an even crazier era than the dot-com era," Munger, 97, said at the Sohn conference in Sydney, the Australian Financial Review reported. Munger also said he wished cryptocurrencies didn't exist, and he praised China for taking action to ban their use, according to the AFR.
Vietnam and Taiwan again exceeded the U.S. Treasury Department's thresholds for possible currency manipulation and enhanced analysis under a 2015 trade law, but the department on Friday refrained from formally branding them as manipulators. Switzerland also narrowly escaped triggering all three manipulation criteria in Treasury's latest semiannual currency report, thanks to revised, broader measurements for trade and current account surpluses and foreign exchange market interventions.
— From news services