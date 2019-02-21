ECONOMY

Capital goods orders, home resales drop

New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in December amid declining demand for machinery and primary metals, pointing to a sustained slowdown in business spending on equipment that could further crimp economic growth.

The economy’s outlook was also dimmed by other reports Thursday showing a measure of factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic region contracted in February for the first time since May 2016, and home resales plunging to a more than three-year low in January.

The reports, together with data last week showing steep declines in retail sales in December and manufacturing output in January, strengthen the Federal Reserve’s “patient” stance toward raising interest rates further this year.

Minutes from the U.S. central bank’s Jan. 29-30 policy meeting published Wednesday noted “some risks to the downside had increased” with regard to the outlook for the economy. At that meeting, the Fed left interest rates unchanged and discarded promises of “further gradual increases” in borrowing costs.

The Commerce Department said orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, dropped 0.7 percent. Data for November was revised to show these core capital-goods orders falling 1.0 percent instead of declining 0.6 percent as previously reported.

Philadelphia sues seven major banks

The city of Philadelphia has filed an antitrust lawsuit accusing seven major banks of conspiring to inflate interest rates for a type of bond used by cities, towns and other public entities, costing them potentially billions of dollars.

In a complaint filed Wednesday night, Philadelphia accused Bank of America, Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase, Royal Bank of Canada and Wells Fargo of secretly manipulating rates for tax-exempt bonds known as VRDOs, or variable-rate demand obligations.

The city, which said it issued more than $1.6 billion of the bonds, said the banks colluded to collect hundreds of millions of dollars in fees they did not earn, reducing critical funding for public services and violating federal antitrust laws.

Philadelphia said the banks’ conduct is the subject of a preliminary criminal probe by the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust division. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has contacted four of the banks.

Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman, JPMorgan and RBC declined to comment Thursday. The other banks, the Justice Department and the SEC did not immediately respond.

VRDOs are long-term bonds that let issuers borrow at lower short-term rates.

Wendy's 2019 profit outlook fell short of Wall Street forecasts, as the burger chain steps up spending on digital initiatives in efforts to attract more customers in a crowded U.S. fast-food market. Wendy's said Thursday it would spend $25 million this year on digital scanners and data analysis to gain insight about customer behavior as part of its efforts to increase the speed and accuracy of orders.

The U.S. banking sector recorded $59.1 billion in profits in the fourth quarter of 2018, down slightly from the third quarter's record level but still up significantly from the previous year, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. U.S. bank profits were up 18.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 2017, after adjusting for changes spurred by the 2017 tax law. The FDIC said the profits were driven by lower taxes and higher operating revenue.

