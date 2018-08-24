ECONOMY

Capital goods orders increased in July

New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in July and growth in shipments held firm, signaling that business investment started the third quarter on a strong note.

The Commerce Department said Friday that orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 1.4 percent last month after an upwardly revised 0.9 percent increase in June.

“That provides further reason to think that overall GDP has continued to expand at a healthy . . . pace,” said Andrew Hunter, an economist at Capital Economics.

Business spending on equipment is being supported by the Trump administration’s $1.5 trillion income tax cut package, which took effect in January.

But there are worries that trade tensions between the United States and its major trade partners, including China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union, could offset the fiscal stimulus.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders rising 0.4 percent in July after a previously reported 0.2 percent gain in June. The orders increased 7.2 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Core capital goods shipments rose 0.9 percent last month after an upwardly revised 0.9 percent gain in June. Those shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the government’s gross domestic product measurement, so the higher estimate for shipments in June could contribute to an upward revision of economic growth in the second quarter.

Yields on U.S. government debt rose modestly after the data was released, with investors awaiting a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell. U.S. stocks were trading higher while the dollar was down against a basket of currencies.

Business investment drove about a quarter of economic growth in the second quarter. The economy grew at its fastest pace in the April-June period as consumers boosted spending and farmers rushed shipments of soybeans to China before retaliatory trade tariffs took effect in early July.

The United States has slapped duties on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods so far, eliciting the retaliation from Beijing.

Overall orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, fell 1.7 percent in July as volatile demand for civilian aircraft fell.

Reuters

T-Mobile says breach affected customer data

The nation’s third-largest wireless carrier, T-Mobile, said late Thursday that it had discovered a data breach potentially affecting some of its customers’ account information.

No financial data was stolen in the incident, the company said, but some personal details such as customer names, email addresses, phone numbers and account numbers may have been compromised.

In a statement on its website, T-Mobile said it uncovered the hack on Monday. The company “promptly reported it to authorities” and shut down the attack.

Affected T-Mobile customers are being notified directly by the company by a text message.

About 3 percent of T-Mobile’s 77 million customers were affected, the company said in a statement to The Washington Post. That translates to roughly 2 million customers.

— Brian Fung

