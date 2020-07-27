The improvement in manufacturing reported by the Commerce Department on Monday was driven by pent-up demand following the reopening of businesses. The budding recovery is threatened by a resurgence in new cases of the coronavirus, which has forced some authorities in the hard-hit South and West regions to either close businesses again or halt reopenings.

“The sugar rush from reopenings has now faded and a resurgence of domestic coronavirus cases, alongside very weak demand, supply chain disruptions, historically low oil prices, and high levels of uncertainty will weigh heavily on business investment,” said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York.

Orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, jumped 3.3 percent last month, the Commerce Department said. That was the biggest increase in these core capital goods orders since July 2018 and followed a 1.6 percent rise in May.

Core capital goods orders remained 3.2 percent below their pre-pandemic level. Orders last month were boosted by demand for machinery, fabricated metals and primary metals. Orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components increased 1.2 percent, likely driven by workers setting up home offices.

Core capital goods orders fell 2.3 percent on a year-on-year basis in June.

— Reuters

TRAVEL

RV sales rise amid coronavirus fears

Eager to travel — but wary of hotels, airplanes and restaurants — more Americans are taking their homes with them everywhere they go, reviving a recreational vehicle business that had been devastated by shutdowns earlier this year.

Wholesale shipments of RVs posted their highest monthly total in June since October 2018, according to the RV Industry Association, the industry’s main trade group, marking a sharp reversal after months of deeply depressed business. In data provided to Reuters, the group tallied 40,462 units shipped last month, a 10.8 percent increase over a year ago.

By contrast, shipments in April were down more than 82 percent from a year ago and down nearly 30 percent in May.

“We didn’t anticipate this turn being as strong as it has been,” said Craig Kirby, the group’s president. “People don’t want to fly, they don’t want to stay in a hotel.”

Kirby said his group expects more people to start using RVs as mobile offices as well.

One indication that the upturn is a response to the pandemic is the large number of first-time buyers, Kirby said. Surveys of RV dealers indicate most buyers, between 50 percent to 80 percent, depending on location, are first-time purchasers. A year ago, that share ranged between 25 percent and 35 percent. RVs are also attracting more younger buyers.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Delta Air Lines said on Monday it is teaming up with Reckitt Benckiser Group, the makers of Lysol, to research and develop new disinfecting solutions for high-traffic areas in airports and onboard, with a first focus on airplane lavatories. Since the coronavirus pandemic decimated air travel demand earlier this year, airlines, including Delta, have raced to join forces with medical experts and cleaning product makers.

Target is joining Walmart in closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day, ending a decade long tradition of jump-starting Black Friday door buster sales. The move, announced Monday, come as stores are rethinking the Black Friday in-store bargain shopping as they try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in a slew of states. Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, announced the move last week.

Under Armour said Monday that it received a warning from U.S. regulators that the company and two of its executives could be punished over past accounting practices. The sporting goods company said in a government filing Monday that the warning, known as a "Wells Notice," was sent last week from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The two executives who received the notice were founder Kevin Plank and Chief Financial Officer David Bergman.

Coming today

Earnings: McDonald's, Pfizer, Ford, Starbucks, Visa.