TELEVISION NETWORKS

CBS, AT&T deal ends blackout in 17 markets

CBS and AT&T signed a new multiyear content carriage agreement Thursday, ending a 20-day blackout that began when the previous, seven-year deal expired on July 19.

As a result of the contract dispute, and after months of negotiations over retransmission fees, CBS stations went dark for more than 6.5 million DirecTV, DirecTV Now and AT&T U-verse customers in at least 14 U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The agreement includes retransmission consent for all 26 CBS-owned stations in 17 markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco, the companies said.

The companies did not disclose the terms of the agreement.

CBS is one of several networks — including sibling company Viacom, A&E Networks (owned jointly by Hearst Networks and the Walt Disney Co.) and Nexstar — to publicly feud with AT&T over contract negotiations this year.

The contract dispute comes at a time of uncertainty for CBS and transition for AT&T. CBS is considering a merger with Viacom. AT&T bought Time Warner — which it renamed WarnerMedia — for $85 billion last year, and is preparing to launch its HBO Max streaming service in spring 2020.

— Reuters

FOOD INDUSTRY

Kraft Heinz struggles with changing tastes

Kraft Heinz reported weak sales on Thursday, prompting the maker of packaged foods to write down the value of several business units by more than $1 billion and drop its full-year forecast as it struggles to lure back customers.

The company, which counts billionaire Warren Buffett as its largest investor, has been battered by competition from private-label brands, changing consumer tastes and lower investment in its brands due to heavy cost-cutting under leaders installed by Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital.

Kraft Heinz’s struggles have rocked other major consumer goods companies this year, highlighting the industry’s struggle to cut costs without gutting marketing budgets amid soaring input and transportation costs.

“On the whole, we are dissatisfied with our financial performance year-to-date,” said Chief Financial Officer David Knopf, a 3G Capital partner who was named to the role in 2017 when he was 29 years old.

Retailers from Walmart and Kroger to Amazon have ramped up investment in store-brand products in recent years, eating into sales at major packaged goods companies and forcing them to revamp products. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

— Reuters

Also in Business

Shareholders of Anadarko Petroleum on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to sell the company for $38 billion to rival Occidental Petroleum, ending a short-lived contest that pitted two of the most storied names in the oil industry against one another. Occidental in May beat out Chevron to grab a major oil industry prize: Anadarko's nearly 250 million acres in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. shale field, where low-cost output has helped turn the United States into the world's top oil producer at more than 12 million barrels per day.

American Airlines Group will start its first flight to Africa next year while also resuming service to Tel Aviv and expanding into three new cities in Eastern Europe. The carrier will fly nonstop three times a week between Philadelphia and Casablanca, Morocco, from June 4 through Sept. 8, according to a statement Thursday. A pending partnership with Royal Air Maroc may lead to future connecting flights to cities such as Marrakesh, Morocco, and Lagos, Nigeria.

Iraq is close to reaching a deal with oil majors BP and Eni for an export pipeline project that was initially planned as part of a megadeal with U.S. energy giant ExxonMobil, according to five senior Iraqi oil officials involved in the negotiations. Under the proposed $400 million agreement, British company BP and Italy's Eni would run the scheme to build two seabed oil pipelines for Iraq's southern exports through the Gulf, the sources told Reuters, declining to be named as the discussions have not been made public.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for July.