TELEVISION

Charter, Tribune end Spectrum blackout

Charter Communications and Tribune Media reached an agreement early Friday that ends the companies’ programming dispute, bringing live sports, award shows and other programming back online for millions of Spectrum TV customers.

The blackout, which had stretched for nine days, disrupted TV services in two dozen markets nationwide, including Denver, Houston, New York, Los Angeles and St. Louis. Viewers faced greater difficulties watching highly anticipated postseason football games such as the faceoff between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans on Saturday.

But despite the headache it caused for Charter’s 16 million video subscribers, the contract dispute was resolved with little fanfare.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement that will return Tribune Broadcasting’s local television stations and WGN America to Spectrum customers and Tribune’s viewers,” the companies said in a joint statement. No details of the agreement were disclosed.

In recent weeks, other blackouts have affected HBO fans on Dish Network; Disney content on Verizon; and Verizon and Tegna, whose dispute knocked out CBS in the Washington region.

— Brian Fung

AUTO INDUSTRY

GM pledges stronger 2019, outlines plans

General Motors executives on Friday bucked gloomy forecasts for growth, promising investors stronger 2019 earnings and outlining ambitious plans for its Cadillac brand to challenge Tesla in the growing electric vehicle market.

GM said that despite forecasts of decline in U.S. and China passenger car sales, the company expects 2018 profit to exceed Wall Street expectations, and promised higher earnings per share in 2019. Chief executive Mary Barra, in her presentation to investors Friday, stood her ground on cost-cutting actions that have provoked threats of retribution from President Trump and outrage from unions and elected officials in the affected states.

Barra also said proposals from Ohio officials that GM sell its Lordstown, Ohio, small car factory to Tesla are “moot” because Tesla is “not interested in our GM workforce represented by the UAW,” the United Auto Workers union.

As Barra spoke with investors in New York, hundreds of GM workers demonstrated in Windsor, Ontario, across the Detroit River from GM headquarters, protesting the company’s plan to shut its Oshawa, Ontario, vehicle assembly plant. The UAW is suing GM in connection with U.S. plant shutdown plans, and on Friday called on GM to build its new electric vehicles in the United States.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Apple plans to launch three iPhone models this year with new camera features, including three rear cameras for the most expensive model and two for the other models, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. The new iPhones will succeed the XR model that has shown sluggish demand, which, according to Apple, was because of weak sales in China.

Nissan's ex-chairman, Carlos Ghosn, was charged Friday with breach of trust, according to the Tokyo District Court, making the star executive's release unlikely for months to come. Ghosn, arrested Nov. 19, was earlier charged with falsifying financial reports in underreporting his income by about 5 billion yen ($44 million) over five years through 2015.

U.S. consumer prices fell for the first time in nine months in December amid a plunge in gasoline prices, but underlying inflation pressures remained firm as rental housing and health-care costs rose steadily. Overall, the report from the Labor Department on Friday painted a picture of inflation that was under control, with increases in some categories offset by declines elsewhere.

After being accused of "openly lying" to authorities in France, Danske Bank says it faces the prospect of fresh charges being brought against it in connection with a $230 billion money-laundering case. Denmark's biggest bank said Friday that it has been summoned for questioning by French authorities. The lead investigative judge "envisages placing Danske Bank under formal investigation," the lender said.

— From news services