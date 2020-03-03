The key driver of those returns will be crude production from the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, which will double over the next half a decade.

The targets were unveiled by Chevron at its annual investor meeting in New York. The industry’s largest companies are being asked to reinvest in future production, reward shareholders and, at the same time, work through an energy transition that may spell the end of fossil-fuel growth within a decade.

BANKING

Wells Fargo to limit fees on two accounts

Wells Fargo is announcing two new bank accounts that limit fees for consumers ahead of the company’s planned congressional hearings in Washington next week.

A checkless account with no overdraft fees, as well as one that includes checks and limits overdraft fees to one per month, will be available next year, the firm said in a statement Tuesday.

The announcement comes a week before chief executive Charlie Scharf is set to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee. Wells Fargo has promised to earn back public trust in the wake of several consumer scandals.

The checkless bank account with no overdraft fees will cost $5 per month, while the account with limited overdraft charges will cost $10 per month. Wells Fargo said Tuesday that it will contact existing customers to educate them about the no-overdraft-fee account once it becomes available.

Also in Business

Kohl’s posted better-than-expected sales and profit results Tuesday, a sign its investments to lure customers are bearing fruit. Kohl’s posted flat fourth-quarter comparable sales — a key metric for retailers — compared with the 0.1 percent decline analysts had expected, according to Consensus Metrix. The retailer reported earnings per share excluding some items of $1.99, also surpassing estimates.

Hudson’s Bay chief executive Helena Foulkes will be replaced by chairman Richard Baker following the completion of the retailer’s go-private deal. Baker will retain roles as executive chairman and governor, a company statement said.

