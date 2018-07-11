PUERTO RICO

Power company CEO resigns after 3 months

The chief executive of Puerto Rico’s bankrupt power company resigned Wednesday just months after he was chosen to oversee its privatization as the U.S. territory struggles to restore electricity to the last of those who remain in the dark nearly 10 months after Hurricane Maria.

The resignation of Walter Higgins adds to challenges for a company that is $9 billion in debt.

Higgins was named CEO of Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority in late March and was expected to help strengthen the power grid and supervise deals to privatize the generation of energy and award concessions for transmission and distribution.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said in a statement that Higgins resigned for personal reasons. However, Higgins said in his resignation letter that the compensation details in his contract could not be fulfilled.

A power company spokesman said Higgins will remain on the board. Board member Rafael Diaz Granados will take over duties July 15, the company said.

— Associated Press

WORKPLACE SAFETY

8 former coal company officials indicted

Eight former supervisors and safety officers at a Kentucky coal company were indicted Wednesday on federal charges that they rigged dust monitoring in underground mines, forcing miners to work in the kind of dirty conditions that can lead to black lung disease.

The officials who worked at the now-bankrupt Armstrong Coal in western Kentucky were charged with one count each of conspiracy to defraud the government by “deceit, trickery and dishonest means,” according to the indictment.

The indictment alleges that company officials ordered workers to remove dust sampling equipment and place it in clean air portions of the mine to get desirable readings, or they moved workers without dust monitors into the dirtiest jobs. The indictment says the offenses happened at Armstrong’s Parkway and Kronos mines between 2013 and 2015.

The eight indicted are Charley Barber; Brian Keith Casebier; Steven DeMoss; Billie Hearld; Ron Ivy; John Ellis Scott; Dwight Fulkerson; and Jeremy Hackney.

The Kronos mine is being run by another coal company. The Parkway mine has closed.

— Associated Press

Dunkin' Brands Group's longtime chief executive, Nigel Travis, is retiring and will be replaced by David Hoffmann, the company said Wednesday. Travis, 68, has been CEO for almost a decade. Dunkin' said that Travis was named executive chairman of the board of directors and that Hoffmann, 50, will take over the CEO position immediately. He will also serve on the board of directors and remains president of Dunkin' Donuts U.S.

Loon and Wing are graduating from X, Alphabet's secretive incubator known as the "moonshot factory." Loon aims to deliver Internet signals via high-altitude balloons, while Wing builds airborne delivery drones. They are now considered full-fledged businesses and will be part of Alphabet's "other bets," aside from the company's main cash cow, Google. They join companies such as smart-thermostat maker Nest and self-driving car company Waymo.

— From news reports

