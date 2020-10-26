The action follows the State Department’s approval last week of $1.8 billion in sales of new weapons for Taiwan and submission of the package to Congress for a final review. The deals, and an earlier one involving Lockheed F-16 fighters, are taking place amid rising tension between the superpowers ahead of the U.S. election next week.
The new package includes 135 SLAM extended-range land attack missiles from Boeing, Himars mobile artillery rocket systems from Lockheed, and Raytheon surveillance and reconnaissance sensors to be mounted on aircraft.
Parents who have yet to receive the $500 stimulus payments for each child as part of the coronavirus stimulus package passed in March now have until Nov. 21 to claim the money, the IRS said. "Federal beneficiaries who didn't register to receive $500 per child payments earlier this year now have additional time," the IRS said in a statement. The new guideline gives parents until 3 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 21 to claim the payment using a tool for people who don't file income taxes.
Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly fell in September after four straight monthly increases, but the housing market remains supported by record-low mortgage rates and demand for more room as the coronavirus pandemic drags on. The decrease in sales reported by the Commerce Department on Monday followed data last week showing single-family home-building and permits racing in September to levels last seen in 2007. Confidence among home builders hit a record high in October.