Chipotle settles for $20 million in New York lawsuit

Chipotle Mexican Grill has reached a $20 million settlement with New York City to resolve fair scheduling and sick-leave violations affecting 13,000 current and former employees. The deal — the largest of its kind in the United States — was announced Tuesday and affects anyone who worked for the fast-casual restaurant chain in the city from November 2017 to this past April. They are eligible for $50 for each week of work. Current employees will be sent checks, but those who left their positions before April 30 must file claims to collect. Chipotle also will pay $1 million in civil penalties.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said Chipotle violated the city’s Fair Workweek Law, which took effect in November 2017. The measure requires employers to give workers their schedules 14 days in advance and pay premiums for schedule changes or shifts with less than 11 hours of rest between. It also requires large employers including Chipotle to offer 56 hours of paid leave each year.

It is the largest fair workweek settlement in the nation and the biggest labor protection settlement in the city’s history, Adams said Tuesday.

In 2018, the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection started an investigation of Chipotle’s labor practices, after complaints were filed by 160 Chipotle employees and the 32BJ Service Employees International Union (SEIU). The inquiry initially focused on Brooklyn locations over possible violations of the Fair Workweek Law, then expanded to encompass locations citywide in 2021 with nearly 600,000 alleged violations.

According to court filings, Chipotle capped workers at 24 hours of paid sick time. From November 2017 to September 2019, the chain maintained an irregular scheduling system where shifts varied each day or each week. To avoid paying the premium that the law requires, Chipotle created false documentations of “waivers,” the investigation found.

Yiwen Lu

Searches show more trying to sell homes

More people are looking to put their homes on the market as internet searches for selling a house have shot up.

Searches online for “sell my house” have soared in the United States, rising 147 percent as of July, according to an analysis of Google Trends by luxury home brands Ruby Homes.

“The analysis reveals that searches for ‘sell my house’ exploded to over double the average volume within the past month, an unprecedented increase in Americans looking to sell their property, according to Google search data analysis. The data also reveals that searches for ‘sell my house for cash’ is also at an all time high,” the report said.

Some of these sellers are buyers themselves, who feel comfortable listing their current home because they think they have more inventory to choose from.

Wendy’s became the latest restaurant chain to show signs of strain thanks to rising inflation, as second-quarter sales and restaurant margin fell short of Wall Street projections. Inflation pressure showed up in Wendy’s U.S. same-store sales, which rose just 2.3 percent in the quarter ended July 3, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, below the 2.97 percent analysts expected, on average. Restaurant margin at company-operated stores was 14.5 percent; analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News were looking for 14.9 percent.



The pot business is going from green to red in Colorado, and dispensaries are closing. Its first-in-the-nation statewide recreational cannabis industry is contracting amid competition from other states, the Colorado Sun reports. Aggravating the situation is a saturated retail market as Colorado continues to issue new sales licenses. Through July, cannabis taxes and fees collected by the state dropped 21 percent from the same period of 2021 as shops closed. Marijuana flower prices have fallen to about $700 a pound this year from $1,300 in 2021, the Sun said. Colorado legalized recreational marijuana in 2014.

