FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 4, 2019 file photo, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde, attends a session of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. European Union leaders on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, after a lengthy session of talks, have nominated Christine Lagarde as a candidate for the post of European Central Bank president. (Markus Schreiber, File)

European leaders on Tuesday tapped Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund, to become the next head of the European Central Bank, a surprise move that places a savvy politician and lawyer in a job typically held by an economist.

Lagarde, 63, said on Twitter that she was “honored” to be nominated and would temporarily step aside from her IMF post. If formally approved as expected later this year, she would replace Mario Draghi, a former head of Italy’s central bank who steered the Eurozone economy through its recovery from the global financial crisis.

“She has enormous leadership experience, enormous institutional experience, enormous political and economic experience,” said Douglas Rediker, chairman of International Capital Strategies in Washington. “What she does not have is a track record as a monetary policymaker.”

Investors expect Lagarde to continue Draghi’s aggressive crisis-fighting took European interest rates into negative territory in 2014. European banks now pay the ECB to hold their excess deposits, a policy intended to encourage bankers to increase lending.

Lagarde will likely take charge of the ECB with the global economy slowing, in part because of trade tensions between the United States and China, the world’s two largest economies