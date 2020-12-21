The firmwide promotions were announced in an internal memo to employees this month by chief executive Michael Corbat and Jane Fraser, who will take over the top job next year. The New York-based bank has been trying for years to improve the diversity of its ranks and narrow the pay gap between men and women in its global workforce.

“Radical transparency certainly makes you uncomfortable, but it’s important to get out of the old habits,” Fraser said in the company’s most recent diversity report. “You’ve got to shake your thinking up and do something differently, and that’s why it makes a difference.”

Beyond internal promotions, Citigroup this year has hired some female executives for top positions across the bank.

— Bloomberg News

TRAVEL

Air travel surges

for a 3rd straight day

Americans are putting aside health risks and flying in increasing numbers during the holiday season.

Sunday was the third day in a row in which more than 1 million people passed through U.S. airport screening, the first time that has occurred since the novel coronavirus took hold in mid-March, according to Transportation Security Administration data.

Air travel during the pandemic remains well below 2019 levels, however. Even with the recent surge, the number of people flying Friday through Sunday was just 42 percent of the equivalent three days last year.

A total of 1,064,619 people passed through airport security on Sunday, which was slightly below the totals for Friday and Saturday.

The increase is similar to numbers around Thanksgiving, when the 1 million mark was exceeded four times and several other days came close. That period was blamed for at least part of the recent increase in virus cases, and the current uptick comes despite government warnings to limit travel.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Intel, the world’s largest chipmaker, said it’s investigating whether it was a victim of the SolarWinds hack that has roiled the U.S. government and private sector. “We are still actively investigating, but we currently see no evidence or indication that our systems were affected,” the company said in an emailed statement. Separately, rival U.S. chipmaker Nvidia also said it’s looking into whether there was illicit access of its systems. “We have no evidence at this time that Nvidia was adversely affected,” it said in a statement.

Oscar, the health insurance start-up co-founded by Josh Kushner, said it has filed confidentially for an initial public offering. The company, led by chief executive Mario Schlosser, said in a statement Monday that it had submitted its draft registration for an IPO to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mulberry Health, which does business as Oscar, said it hasn’t determined the size or price range of the offering. Kushner, managing partner and co-founder of the venture firm Thrive Capital, is the brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior adviser to President Trump.

Desjardins Group, the largest financial cooperative in North America, said it will almost completely stop financing companies in the coal industry. The Canadian co-op said it won’t provide investments, loans or underwriting for businesses that operate or develop coal mines, plants or infrastructure, according to a statement posted Friday. It may still work with some businesses that are transitioning away from coal, in line with the Paris climate agreement’s phaseout beginning in 2030, and currently use coal to produce no more than 10 percent of their power, Desjardins said.

Disney named Alan Bergman, a 24-year company veteran, as sole chairman of its film studio, easing Alan Horn into the position of chief creative officer for the division. Bergman, 54, served as president of the studio from 2005 to 2019, helping to build the industry’s top-grossing movie business.