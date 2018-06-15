BANKING

Citigroup settles Libor case for $100 million

Citigroup agreed Friday to pay $100 million to settle charges that its bankers manipulated an important interest rate used to price a range of financial products including credit cards and mortgages.

It is the latest major bank to settle charges related to the manipulation of the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor.

Citigroup will pay $100 million to the New York state attorney general’s office and 41 other states involved with the probe, New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood said. New York has been leading the Libor probes.

The attorney general’s office alleged that Citigroup earned millions of dollars in revenue from Libor manipulation.

Citigroup paid $95 million to European Union authorities in 2013 over its role in Libor manipulation. The bank said in a statement that Friday’s settlement “represents another significant step for Citi in resolving its legacy interbank offered rate litigation.”

— Associated Press

SOCIAL MEDIA

White nationalist can sue Twitter, judge says

A California judge has refused to throw out a lawsuit that accuses Twitter of violating the free speech rights of a white nationalist figure by banning his social media account.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Harold Kahn ruled in Jared Taylor’s favor during a hearing Thursday on Twitter’s request to dismiss the suit, court records show.

Taylor claims that Twitter permanently banned accounts belonging to him and hundreds of other far-right users in December solely on the basis of their political views and affiliations.

The judge called Taylor’s case a “classic public interest lawsuit” that “goes to the heart of free speech principles that long precede our Constitution,” according to a transcript of the hearing.

Twitter attorney Patrick Carome argued that platforms such as Twitter have a First Amendment editorial right to choose what kind of content to distribute.

A Twitter spokeswoman declined to comment Friday on the judge’s decision.

— Associated Press

INTERNET

Google now allows users to block any ads

The world’s largest digital ad seller is expanding a set of controls that let people restrict particular ads and personal-targeting criteria.

Alphabet’s Google is expanding its “mute” feature, which helps users opt out of certain banner ads, to its entire ad suite, including on YouTube and Gmail.

Users will be able to restrict specific brands or companies, such as an apparel firm or camera maker, and instead be shown alternative ads.

“We have a strong incentive to be clear about what we collect to make our services, including ads, better for users,” said Brad Bender, who runs Google’s display ads business.

The expanded muting features arrive via a new online portal called Ad Settings, where Google explains how it targets marketing and what online behavior it tracks.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

American Airlines agreed to pay $45 million to end a consumer antitrust lawsuit accusing it and three other major U.S. airlines of colluding to limit plane capacity and drive up domestic airfares. The carrier is the second to enter a settlement in the three-year-old litigation. Southwest Airlines won preliminary court approval for its offer to pay $15 million and cooperate in the case in January. Also named as defendants are United Continental and Delta Air Lines.

Foxconn Technology Group has purchased a downtown Milwaukee building to house its North American headquarters as it prepares to build a mammoth manufacturing complex 30 miles to the south. Foxconn bought the seven-story building from Northwestern Mutual, which turned over the keys Friday. Foxconn executive Louis Woo says about 500 people will work at the headquarters.

German stocks and the European common currency briefly dropped Friday after some media outlets reported as real news a German satirist's tweet that the coalition government of Chancellor Angela Merkel had collapsed over the thorny issue of migration. The market moves unwound quickly when it became clear that the story originated from a German satirical magazine called Titanic. The episode came as Merkel faces pressure from her government partners over plans to deal with Europe's migrant crisis.

— From news reports