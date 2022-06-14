Cloud revenue boosts earnings for Oracle; FedEx hikes dividend, adds board members

Placeholder while article actions load

Cloud revenue boosts earnings for Oracle Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Oracle shares jumped the most in six months after the company reported results suggesting its effort to move customers to the cloud is gaining momentum and the acquisition of health-care records provider Cerner will help accelerate growth. Investors sent the stock up more than 10 percent to $70.72 at the close Tuesday in New York, the biggest single-day increase since December.

Cloud revenue — the highly watched segment that Oracle has been trying to expand — rose 19 percent to $2.9 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, the Austin-based company said.

Oracle is hoping its $28.3 billion acquisition of Cerner, completed last week, will build inroads in the health-care industry, which has been comparatively slow to adopt cloud technology.

The deal will be accretive to Oracle’s earnings in fiscal year 2023, Chief Executive Safra Catz said Monday in a statement. With Cerner now part of Oracle’s business, revenue may increase as much as 19 percent in the current quarter, she said. Profit, excluding some items, will be $1.04 to $1.08 a share in the period.

Advertisement

In the fiscal fourth quarter, sales increased 5.5 percent to $11.8 billion, topping the average analyst estimate of $11.7 billion. The results marked Oracle’s eighth straight quarter of year-over-year revenue increases. Profit, excluding some items, was $1.54 a share, compared with the average estimate of $1.38 per share.

Oracle, with nearly half of its sales outside the Americas, said quarterly revenue was reduced 5 percent by currency fluctuations.

Cloud license and on-premise license sales gained 18 percent to $2.54 billion, beating the average estimate of $2.17 billion. Sales of the Fusion application for managing corporate finances rose 20 percent in the quarter, compared with 33 percent in the previous period. Sales of NetSuite enterprise planning tools, targeted to small and midsized businesses, increased 27 percent, the same as in the previous quarter.

Advertisement

— Bloomberg News

FedEx raises dividend, adds board members

FedEx’s shares soared after the courier hiked its dividend and announced board changes in coordination with activist investor D.E. Shaw, a bold shake-up just two weeks into the tenure of new chief executive Raj Subramaniam. The quarterly dividend will jump 53 percent to $1.15 per share, the Memphis-based company said Tuesday in a statement. FedEx also said it would cut capital spending and rework its executive compensation program.

The shares surged 14 percent to $229.95 in New York, the biggest one-day gain since September 1986.

The higher-than-expected dividend increase and reduction in capital spending will be accompanied by the addition of Amy Lane and Jim Vena as independent directors effective immediately, with a third new director to be named at a later date and agreed upon by FedEx and D.E. Shaw. As part of the agreement with D.E. Shaw, the company made several changes to board committees. Separately, FedEx also tied executive pay more to its total shareholder return.

Advertisement

— Bloomberg News

Continental Resources gets all-cash offer

Continental Resources said on Tuesday it received an all-cash offer from billionaire-founder Harold Hamm’s family trust, a deal which could take the U.S. shale producer private at a valuation of $25.41 billion.

If both sides reach an agreement, it would result in the most significant deal in the U.S. shale sector. Hamm, a legendary oilman who once called the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries a “toothless tiger,” is offering $70 per share to those holding the approximately 17 percent of the company that his family does not already own.

The offer represents a nearly 9 percent premium over Continental’s closing price on Monday, but is below the level the producer was trading at as recently as Thursday.

Continental said the proposal was an indication of interest from the Hamm family trust, and it had not yet fully evaluated the offer. In a letter to the board disclosed in the same filing, Hamm’s family trust said that the deal will be structured as a tender offer and that there were no financing issues. If the proposal is rejected, the Hamm family will continue as long-term shareholders and would not push for any strategic options, according to Hamm’s offer letter.

— Reuters

Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar said Tuesday it is packing up its headquarters from its longtime home state of Illinois and moving to Texas. Caterpillar said that it's transferring its global base to the Dallas suburb of Irving, from Deerfield, outside Chicago.

— Associated Press

GiftOutline Gift Article