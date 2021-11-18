The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell close to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels last week as the labor market recovery gains momentum, though a shortage of workers continues to hamper faster job gains. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 268,000 for the week ended Nov. 13, the Labor Department said on Thursday. That was the lowest level since the start of the covid-19 pandemic in the United States more than 20 months ago. Claims are now in a range that is associated with a healthy labor market.