The attorneys general say they are focusing on the techniques the social networking giant used to increase the frequency and duration of engagement by young users, as well as the harms caused by the continued interaction.
California, Florida, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont are also participating in the investigation.
“Facebook, now Meta, has failed to protect young people on its platforms and instead chose to ignore or, in some cases, double down on known manipulations that pose a real threat to physical and mental health — exploiting children in the interest of profit,” Healey said in the news release.
CVS to close hundreds of stores in overhaul
CVS Health will close hundreds of drugstores over the next three years, as the retail giant adjusts to changing customer needs and converts to new store formats.
The company said Thursday that it will close about 300 stores a year for the next three years, nearly a tenth of its roughly 10,000 retail locations. as it reduces store count density in some places.
The company said Thursday that it has been evaluating population changes, customer buying patterns and future health needs to “ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations.”
A statement from the company didn’t say where the store closures would take place.
Years ago, drugstore chains such as CVS and rival Walgreens built thousands of locations around the country to get closer to costumer homes. But the explosive growth of online shopping has blunted demand.
CVS Health said Thursday its stores will be grouped into three models: Some will be traditional pharmacies that offer retail products as well as some health-care services. Others will be dedicated to customer primary care, and the company will break out an enhanced version of its “HealthHUB” locations.
The company started introducing those stores a few years ago. They include health-care workers such as dietitians and are geared toward helping customers monitor chronic conditions and stay healthy.
Inflation could "become more sticky" in some parts of the world if supply chain disruptions continue or inflation expectations become de-anchored, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday. In the United States, the world's largest economy, inflation is expected to move down in 2022, but policymakers should remain vigilant given upside risks, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular briefing.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell close to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels last week as the labor market recovery gains momentum, though a shortage of workers continues to hamper faster job gains. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 268,000 for the week ended Nov. 13, the Labor Department said on Thursday. That was the lowest level since the start of the covid-19 pandemic in the United States more than 20 months ago. Claims are now in a range that is associated with a healthy labor market.
The group organizing Starbucks baristas in New York is now seeking to unionize some Arizona co-workers, expanding a campaign that could create the first labor outpost among the company's thousands of corporate-run U.S. stores. Workers United said it has signed up a majority of employees at a Starbucks store in Mesa, Ariz., and it is filing a petition Thursday asking the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election there. Starbucks did not immediately comment Thursday.
