BEVERAGES

Coke looks at market

for marijuana drinks

Coca-Cola is closely watching the fast-growing marijuana drinks market for a possible entry that would expand the ambitions of the world’s largest soft drink maker further away from sugary sodas.

Coca-Cola announced its interest in a statement Monday, responding to a report from BNN Bloomberg that said it was in talks with Canada’s Aurora Cannabis Inc. to develop drinks infused with cannabidiol (CBD), the non-psychoactive chemical found in marijuana.

Coke would join a rush by major alcohol makers and a cigarette company to test the cannabis market and find partners ahead of the Oct. 17 launch of legal recreational marijuana in Canada.

Coke and Aurora, in separate statements, said they’re interested in cannabidiol-infused beverages but would not comment on any specifics or talks.

The CBD drinks would probably aim to ease inflammation, pain and cramping, the BNN report said.

The CBD products probably would be different from those produced by alcohol makers, which would probably give drinkers a buzz from tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Beer makers Constellation Brands, Molson Coors and Heineken are all playing in the market for cannabis products. For example, Heineken’s craft beer label Lagunitas recently launched Hi-Fi Hops, a beer-flavored sparkling water with THC and CBD.

Cannabis sales in U.S. legal markets should nearly triple to $16 billion by 2020, according to market research firm Euromonitor International, and Constellation says cannabis globally could be worth $200 billion in 15 years.

— Reuters

ECONOMY

Kudlow expects effort

to cut entitlement costs

A top economic adviser to President Trump said on Monday he expects U.S. budget deficits of about 4 percent to 5 percent of the country’s economic output for the next one to two years, adding that there would probably be an effort in 2019 to cut spending on entitlement programs.

“We have to be tougher on spending,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in remarks to the Economic Club of New York, adding that government spending was the reason for the wider budget deficits, not the Republican-led tax cuts activated this year.

Kudlow did not specify where future cuts would be made.

“We’re going to run deficits of about 4 to 5 percent of GDP for the next year or two, okay. I’d rather they were lower but it’s not a catastrophe,” Kudlow said. “Going down the road, of course we’d like to slim that down as much as possible and we’ll work at it.”

He stated that the biggest factor for revenue was economic growth rate. A quicker pace of growth will bring in more revenue, Kudlow said, and President Trump’s economic policies were aimed at boosting the U.S. growth rate.

Kudlow also said he did not expect Congress would be able to make the Trump administration’s recent individual tax cuts permanent before the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

— Reuters

Also in Business

United Parcel Service expects to hire about 100,000 temporary employees for the crucial holiday season, up about 5 percent from a year earlier, the world's biggest package delivery company said on Monday. Package delivery companies and retailers have increased their seasonal hiring this year to cater to the e-commerce sector that is expecting heavy shipping volumes.

The average Wall Street salary rose 13 percent last year to its highest level since 2008, when Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. collapsed. Annual pay, including bonuses, in New York City's securities industry rose to $422,500 on average in 2017, New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in a report Monday.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings on Monday announced an alliance with Playa Hotels & Resorts, a real estate investment trust that specializes in all-inclusive resorts. Playa will convert two Caribbean hotels into Hiltons, and the companies plan to team up on an additional eight resorts by 2025, according to a statement. Hilton currently has 11 such properties in its portfolio.

— From news services