Comcast wins Sky with $40 billion bid

Sky shares jumped 9 percent on Monday to within touching distance of what Comcast will pay to buy Europe’s biggest pay-TV group after seeing off competition from 21st Century Fox.

The U.S. cable-TV giant offered $40 billion in a rare weekend auction that brought to an end its battle against Rupert Murdoch’s Fox and Walt Disney Co., which would have been Sky’s ultimate owner if Murdoch had succeeded.

However, concerns about the premium Comcast had paid were reflected on the stock market in New York where Comcast’s shares lost more than 6 percent.

Analysts at MoffettNathanson downgraded Comcast from “buy” to “neutral” and Oppenheimer downgraded it from “outperform” to “perform.” Fox shares, in contrast, were up 0.6 percent and Disney gained 1.7 percent.

Both Comcast and Fox/Disney had wanted control of Sky to increase their reach in Europe, where pay-TV is growing, and to gain access to Sky’s 23 million customers — which would bolster their defense against streaming services.

The prize was valued far higher by Comcast in the third and final round of the auction when it bid 17.28 pounds ($22.66) while Fox offered only 15.67 pounds ($20.55), below the level at which Sky shares were trading Friday.

Comcast, which owns the NBC network and Universal Pictures, swiftly received the backing of Sky’s independent directors.

Comcast is paying a high price, more than double Sky’s share price before Fox made its initial approach in December 2016 when it offered 10.75 pounds ($14.10) per share.

— Reuters

5G mobile data future may hinge on pole fees

Mobile carriers such as AT&T and Verizon are in a race to build new data networks that can deliver ultrafast downloads and support a fresh generation of smart, Internet-connected devices.

But a battle is brewing over how much the companies should pay for access to public utility poles and other rights of way, as federal regulators get ready to vote on the issue this week.

The proposal by the Federal Communications Commission would establish new limits on the use fees that cities and towns can charge wireless carriers as the companies set up their new 5G data networks. And it would require local officials to make decisions more quickly on carriers’ permit applications.

As the successor to 4G LTE, 5G is expected to offer download speeds that rival or even exceed what many consumers receive on their home Internet connections. And, its proponents say, it could help open the door to other technologies that today’s data networks can’t support, such as self-driving cars.

Installing the necessary equipment on public poles requires getting clearance from cities and towns. And unlike traditional wireless cells, 5G cells will have a smaller footprint, meaning that many more of them — perhaps hundreds of thousands — will need to be installed in the coming years.

High local fees could add costs and slow the spread of those next-gen networks, according to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

Carriers pay, on average, upward of $500 per pole every year, according to an agency study.

— Brian Fung

Barrick-Randgold deal to be about $5.4 billion

Canada’s Barrick Gold Corp. agreed to buy Randgold Resources for about $5.4 billion, creating a global gold mining behemoth with a focus on Africa and the Americas.

The biggest gold deal of the past three years will help Barrick boost output at a time when its stock has been punished for a stagnant pipeline. The company’s shares have about halved from a February 2017 peak. The transaction also offers a reset for Randgold, which has languished this year after previously outperforming its gold-mining peers.

— Bloomberg

Also in Business

After several years of tests, Walmart is ready to mandate use of blockchain technology by a swath of its U.S. suppliers, marking one of its biggest commercial uses. Starting in September 2019, Walmart and its Sam's Club division will require suppliers of fresh, leafy greens to implement real-time, end-to-end traceability of products back to the farm using a digital ledger developed by IBM. The world's largest retailer plans similar mandates for other fresh fruit and vegetable providers within the next year, according to Frank Yiannas, vice president of food safety.

— Associated Press

