ECONOMY

2nd-quarter GDP growth revised up

The U.S. economy grew at a strong 4.2 percent annual rate in the April-June quarter, the best showing in nearly four years. Strength in business investment offset slightly slower consumer spending.

The Commerce Department on Wednesday revised up its estimate of gross domestic product growth for last quarter from an initial estimate of a 4.1 percent annual rate. The second quarter marked a sharp improvement from a 2.2 percent gain in the January-March period, though some of the strength last quarter came from temporary factors, including a surge in U.S. exports before tariffs were to take effect.

Economists expect growth to slow to a still-solid 3 percent annual rate the rest of the year, resulting in full-year growth of 3 percent for 2018, which would be the best performance since 2005, two years before the Great Recession began.

The 4.2 percent annual growth that the government estimated for last quarter is the strongest figure since a 4.3 percent annual gain in the third quarter of 2014.

— Associated Press

LAWSUITS

CEO was fired over harassment, B&N says

Barnes & Noble said late Tuesday that it fired its chief executive last month over complaints of sexual harassment and bullying.

Demos Parneros, the former chief executive, is suing the bookseller for breach of contract and defamation following his termination. He filed the lawsuit earlier Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan.

Barnes & Noble announced Parneros’s termination in July. The company said then that Paneros had violated company policies, but the bookseller didn’t provide specifics other than saying they weren’t financial ones. Parneros was denied severance.

In his suit, Parneros says he’s owed severance since he was fired without cause. He also accuses the company of defaming him by saying he had engaged in misconduct, which he denies.

Barnes & Noble said the lawsuit is an attempt to extort money and that Parneros was terminated for sexual harassment and bullying.

— Associated Press

HOUSING

Pending home sales slipped in July

Fewer Americans signed contracts in July to buy homes compared with the previous month, as real estate sales slip even though economic growth is solid.

The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its Pending Home Sales Index fell 0.7 percent last month to 106.2. During the past year, contract signings have tumbled 2.3 percent as home values have climbed at roughly double the pace of average wage growth.

Pending sales in July fell in the West and South, but they rose in the Northeast and Midwest. Sales in all four geographic regions have declined over the past year, with the sharpest drop in the West, where homes are generally more expensive.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

General Mills said it will bump its paid maternity and parental leave offerings starting next year. All new parents at the food giant will be eligible for 12 weeks of paid time off to care for a newborn, and birth mothers will get an additional six to eight weeks of maternity leave. Under the old policy, General Mills gave two weeks of parental leave and six weeks of maternity leave. The company is also adding two weeks of paid time off to care for a sick family member and expanded bereavement. These benefits will be available to roughly 13,000 salaried and nonunion production workers.

Dick's Sporting Goods reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly same-store sales Wednesday and forecast further declines this year, hit by its decision to restrict gun sales and a drop in Under Armour sales. Shares in the company fell as much as 10 percent after it posted a 1.9 percent drop in same-store sales; analysts' average estimate was a 0.62 percent dip. Dick's said it expected annual same-store sales to decline by 3 percent to 4 percent, compared with a 0.3 percent decline in 2017. Chief executive Edward Stack said Under Armour sales fell after the sports apparelmaker decided to expand distribution to a broader range of stores.

— From news services

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for July.

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.