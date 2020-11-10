The U.S. labor market has rebounded gradually from last spring’s economic shutdown. The Labor Department reported Friday that employers added 638,000 jobs last month and that the unemployment rate dropped sharply to 6.9 percent, from 7.9 percent in September.

AD

But the economy is still 10 million jobs short of what it had in February before the virus outbreak slammed the economy, forcing businesses to close at least temporarily. Americans, and their wallets, largely remained homebound in large swaths of the country.

AD

Associated Press

AIRLINE INDUSTRY

Boeing reports no new orders in October

Boeing had no orders for new airliners in October, its second consecutive month, and orders for 37 of its Max jets came off the books as the company continues to struggle with the grounding of the Max and the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled the airline industry.

Boeing delivered 13 airliners last month, down from 20 in October 2019. The Chicago company depends on deliveries to generate cash flow.

AD

Rival Airbus had a better month, booking 11 new orders and delivering 72 planes in October.

Boeing last reported a new aircraft order in August. It has failed to record any orders for commercial planes in five of the first 10 months of this year.

Boeing said Tuesday that customers canceled orders for 12 Max jets in October, and Boeing dropped orders for another 25 Maxes from its backlog because of the financial weakness of the buyers. Boeing’s backlog of Max jets has shrunk by more than 1,000 this year.

AD

The Max has been grounded worldwide since March 2019 after two crashes killed a combined 346 people. Boeing expects U.S. safety regulators to approve changes it has made to software, computers and pilot training by the year’s end.

AD

Associated Press

Also in Business

J.C. Penney is on course to emerge from bankruptcy by Thanksgiving, after a U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved the sale of the ailing retailer to its two largest landlords and its primary lenders. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas approved a purchase agreement, announced earlier this fall, that has substantially all of J.C. Penney’s retail and operating assets acquired by Brookfield Asset Management and Simon Property Group through a combination of cash and new term loan debt. The approval followed a lengthy court hearing on Monday. J.C. Penney filed for Chapter 11 in May.

AD

American workers will need to upgrade their skills if the U.S. economy is to continue growing, and it’s urgent that the government provide incentives for retraining, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said. “The economy will not grow unless we bring people up from the lower-skilled jobs into the middle class,” Harker said Tuesday during in interview with Bloomberg News. The Philadelphia Fed chief said the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic may lead to permanent decline of employment in sectors such as retail, and in other areas of the economy in which the workforce had already been facing the prospect of positions being automated away.

AD

European Union negotiators reached a deal on the bloc’s long-term spending plans, moving a step closer to finalizing its landmark 1.8 trillion-euro ($2 trillion) budget and stimulus accord. The E.U. is under pressure to wrap up the emergency package so that it will be operational next year, as the continent contends with a surge in coronavirus cases and the worst recession in its history. The recovery plan is expected to add 2 percent to the E.U.’s economic output in the coming years, according to European Commission projections.

From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases consumer price index for October.

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates.

2 p.m.: Treasury releases federal budget for October.