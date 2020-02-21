Blockchain, which first emerged as the technology underlying bitcoin, is a shared database maintained by a network of computers.

The MediLedger group submitted a report to the Food and Drug Administration laying out the benefits of blockchain for this specific issue, Susanne Somerville, chief executive of the technology company Chronicled, told Reuters.

Chronicled is MediLedger’s custodian, providing administration of the network.

Somerville said counterfeit drugs are a big problem in developing countries, where it is estimated that half of all drugs are counterfeit.

Among the 24 participating companies are Amgen, FedEx, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, AmerisourceBergen, Sanofi, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Walmart.

— Reuters

TECHNOLOGY

White House to confer with Huawei rivals

The White House plans to hold a conference with Huawei Technologies rivals to try to accelerate the development of affordable competing 5G wireless technology, President Trump’s top economic adviser said Friday.

“We’re working carefully, closely with Nokia and Ericsson,” National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told reporters. “We’re going to be holding some kind of a conference in about a month. I’m sure the president would join us in part; that would include Samsung, that will include all of our guys.”

The United States has tried to persuade other countries not to use Huawei equipment in emerging 5G networks. But the effort has faltered because of a lack of competing technology. Attorney General William P. Barr suggested recently that the U.S. government or American companies should consider investing in Huawei competitors Nokia of Finland and Ericsson of Sweden to try to prevent the Chinese company’s technology from being widely adopted.

Kudlow in particular called the British government’s attitude toward Huawei “suboptimal.” Trump has spoken repeatedly this month with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, berating him in at least one phone call for refusing to ban Huawei gear.

The United States alleges that the Chinese government will use Huawei equipment to spy on nations that install it in their networks. Huawei denies that the Chinese government controls the company or has access to its products.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

T-Mobile US and Sprint agreed to new terms for their pending merger that take account of the deterioration in Sprint shares since the transaction was agreed upon, putting the industry-altering deal a step closer to completion. T-Mobile stock owners will get roughly 11 shares of Sprint for each of their T-Mobile shares, the companies said Thursday. That's an increase from a ratio of 9.75 and is more favorable for T-Mobile's German owner, Deutsche Telekom.

U.S. home sales fell in January amid a dearth of houses, but the supply squeeze is likely to ease because building permits and the number of homes under construction are at levels last seen nearly 13 years ago. The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing-home sales declined 1.3 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.46 million units as purchases of multifamily dwellings and single-family homes fell.

The $35 bag fee is gaining traction as U.S. airlines contend with the financial fallout of the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max jet and a viral pandemic that has decimated travel to China. United Airlines Holdings will increase the charge for passengers' first and second checked bags by $5, to $35 and $45, respectively.