An F-35B Lighting II assigned to the “Green Knights” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 take off from the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp during flight operations in the Indo-Pacific region, in the East China Sea on March 12, 2018. (Daniel Barke/U.S. Navy Photo Handout/Epa-Efe/Rex/Shutterstock)

It’s a good time to be a defense contractor.

Weeks after the White House released its budget request, which provided a massive increase in defense spending, Congress took over and added even more money for ships, aircraft and missile defense in what amounts to a spending spree on major weapons systems.

As part of the $1.3 trillion omnibus bill adopted Thursday evening, defense spending would jump to $700 billion, the largest increase in 15 years. President Trump still must sign off on the overall budget, and he has said he is considering a veto in part over the lack of funding to build a wall on the nation’s southern border.

Should Pentagon spending survive the process, the huge increases are an effort to shore up the military, and its hardware, after more than a decade of war. But some budget analysts fear the infusion of cash could galvanize the Pentagon to invest in new programs that ultimately it won’t be able to sustain if the high rate of spending doesn’t remain constant.

“The problem is, you can start ramping up, but if you don’t have a long-term budget deal to maintain this level of funding, a lot of this could get wasted. You end up starting a lot of programs that you can’t finish,” said Todd Harrison, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “In many cases, we spent billions developing new technologies and new weapons but didn’t buy them, and that’s an ever-present concern when you’ve got a build-up in defense spending like this.”

One of the biggest boosts in funding is for aircraft. In all, the Pentagon would get 143 additional planes, bringing the total of aircraft procurement spending to $44 billion, a 27 percent increase over the White House budget request. The big winner is Lockheed Martin, which manufactures the stealthy F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Jet.

After initially criticizing the cost of the F-35 as the most expensive weapons program in the history of the Pentagon, President Trump on Thursday praised the jet as “that beautiful F-35. It’s stealth, you cannot see it. Is that correct? It better be correct.”

Under the spending plan, the Pentagon would spend an additional $3 billion to buy 20 more of the fighter jets. There’s another $740 billion for 10 more of Boeing’s F-18 Super Hornets, $676 million for additional V-22 helicopters and $510 for three additional KC-46 tankers.

The Pentagon “went gonzo” on aircraft procurement, said Steve Ellis, the vice president of Taxpayers for Common Sense, a watchdog group. “More F-35s for every service. You get a plane, you get a plane and you get a plane, too. More Super Hornets, V-22 Osprey, more drones, more everything.”

The spending plan would also raise spending on shipbuilding, giving the Navy an additional $3.4 billion for construction of new ships.

Missile defense is another area where contractors could see their bottom lines increase. The Pentagon would spend an additional $1 billion on two of Lockheed’s missile defense systems, bringing total appropriations for the Missile Defense Agency to $11.5 billion.

The spending plan comes a month after the Pentagon awarded Boeing a $6.5 billion contract to “complete the accelerated delivery of a new missile field with 20 additional silos” at Fort Greely, Alaska.

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas), the chair of the defense appropriations subcommittee, defended the spending plan, saying in a statement that huge investments in national security were overdue.

“Our military is trying to recover from 16 years of war,” she said in a statement. “The needs are great, and this bill begins to fulfill those needs.”

She added that Congress must “ensure that these funds are spent strategically and with vigorous Congressional oversight.”

She also lauded increased funding in research and development, particularly in areas such as space, electronic warfare and hypersonics — vehicles that could fly at speeds of Mach 5 or greater. Many in the Pentagon, including Michael Griffin, the new undersecretary of defense of research and engineering, think hypersonics, a technology also pursued by the Chinese, needs to be a top priority for the Pentagon

Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Texas), the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee also praised the budget, saying that it “sends a very strong message to allies and adversaries alike that the United States is going to stand up and defend ourselves.”

But Ellis warned that the spending was out of control.

“Really what this comes down to is: more is not a strategy, and there is no underlying rhyme or rationale for the increases, except for they had money to spend.”