President Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Andy Wong/AP)

A growing group of lawmakers is threatening to intervene to stop the White House from cutting a deal with China to save ZTE Corp., seeking to upend sensitive negotiations over the embattled Chinese telecommunications company that are expected to intensify next week.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Senate Republicans on Wednesday that they were going to make a three-part offer to China in exchange for freeing ZTE from severe regulatory penalties, according to two people briefed on the discussion.

The offer would require ZTE to allow U.S. compliance officials to embed within the company to scrutinize practices. It would also require ZTE to replace some senior managers, as well as to pay a new fine, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private negotiations.

If ZTE agrees to the deal, the Commerce Department would roll back restrictions it imposed in April that prohibited U.S. companies from selling parts to the Chinese firm. Chinese officials have complained to the White House that the Commerce Department restriction was effectively forcing ZTE out of business, as the company depends on U.S. parts.

The new White House offer to China has only further incensed lawmakers, who have expressed concern over the prospect of releasing the U.S. government’s grip on ZTE.

The Commerce Department imposed the penalties on ZTE after U.S. law enforcement officials found the company broke U.S. law by selling phones to North Korea and Iran, and then misled U.S. investigators about the sales.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) has led the GOP charge pushing against President Trump’s effort to release ZTE from strict prohibitions, and he criticized the administration again on Friday.

“Yes they have a deal in mind. It is a great deal ... for #ZTE & China,” Rubio wrote on Twitter. “#China crushes U.S. companies with no mercy & they use these telecomm companies to spy & steal from us. Many hoped this time would be different. Now congress will need to act.”

It’s unusual for a White House to advance a foreign policy decision that has virtually no congressional support, and so far few lawmakers have said they believe helping ZTE is a good idea.

To block such a deal, Congress would probably need to pass a law with a veto-proof majority that prohibits the Commerce Department from rolling back penalties. Passing such a law could be difficult, but lawmakers could also pressure the administration by threatening to block any votes on Trump nominees or even unrelated trade agreements until they are satisfied.

The Senate’s pending National Defense Authorization Act contains a provision that would make it very hard for the White House to roll back restrictions on ZTE without congressional approval. The White House could be forced to fight to have this provision stripped out if they want to consummate their deal with the Chinese.

“ZTE presents a national security threat to the United States — and nothing in this reported deal addresses that fundamental fact,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), the provision’s author. “If President Trump won’t put our security before Chinese jobs, Congress will act on a bipartisan basis to stop him.”

U.S. intelligence officials think ZTE poses a U.S. security threat because its products could be used for spying or cyberattacks. Earlier in May, the Pentagon ordered bases to stop selling phones made by ZTE and Huawei, another Chinese company.

And a number of Democrats and Republicans have said products from ZTE, which is partly owned by the Chinese government, could also be used to collect information on U.S. companies and steal intellectual property.

“If the administration goes through with this reported deal, President Trump would be helping make China great again,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) said Friday. “Simply a fine and changing board members would not protect America’s economic or national security, and would be a huge victory for President Xi, and a dramatic retreat by President Trump. Both parties in Congress should come together to stop this deal in its tracks.”

President Trump said Chinese leader Xi Jinping has personally asked him to intervene to help ZTE, and he has said that he would.

Trump also has said that efforts to help ZTE are meant to be part of broader trade negotiations between the United States and China, which have sputtered in recent weeks as China has resisted U.S. demands. Trump has said the new fine against ZTE could be about $1.3 billion.

“As a favor to the president [of China], I am absolutely taking a look at it,” Trump said this week about ZTE.

Ross is scheduled to travel to Beijing next week to accelerate talks, particularly focused on securing a commitment from China to purchase more U.S. goods. During the trip, Ross is expected to also play a role in dealing with the ZTE discussions.

Some Chinese officials have said they would not follow through on other parts of the trade talks until U.S. officials reach an agreement to free ZTE. Trump has said helping ZTE would actually help American companies as well, as it would allow them to continue selling their products overseas.

Trump has advanced an adversarial trade agenda with numerous U.S. allies so far this year, threatening many of them with tariffs if they don’t take steps to allow more U.S. companies to freely sell goods overseas.

This has led to showdowns with Japan, Turkey, Mexico, Canada and members of the European Union. Trump has delivered many of his trade threats in a way that allows him to sidestep congressional intervention, a key element of his strategy because many Republicans oppose the protectionist policies he wants to impose.

His treatment of ZTE has been different, though, as he has used the prospect of helping the company as a carrot to lure Chinese leaders into broader discussions about trade. Trump wants Chinese officials to change their rules in a way that would allow more U.S. exports into China, though he hasn’t defined how this would work.

Many lawmakers support boosting exports to China, but numerous Democrats and Republicans have opposed including help for ZTE as part of any package. They have said the company broke U.S. laws and shouldn’t be easily forgiven.

“We urge you not to compromise lawful U.S. enforcement actions against serial and premeditated violators of U.S. law, such as ZTE,” numerous lawmakers, including Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), wrote to top White House officials this week. “This is particularly critical when the violators are state-owned and -influenced, part and parcel of China’s policies and practices designed to strengthen its own national security innovation base, and essential tools of efforts to spread China’s influence in other countries that pose national security threats to the United States.”