President Donald Trump holds a poster with photographs of the U.S.-Mexico border area as he reviews border wall prototypes in 2018. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Congressional negotiators are nearing a deal that would offer President Trump far less than the $5.7 billion he’s sought for walls along the U.S.-Mexico border, as lawmakers race to prevent another government shutdown that’s set to start a week from now.

Two people familiar with the talks said the understanding among Republicans is that the deal would offer around $2 billion for border barriers. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private deliberations.

Democrats disputed that figure.

“Negotiations are ongoing and both sides are exchanging offers. Throughout the talks, Democrats have insisted that a border security compromise not be overly reliant on physical barriers. We will not agree to $2 billion in funding for barriers,” said Evan Hollander, a spokesman for House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.).

It’s unclear exactly what types of barriers or fencing would be funded, and whether Trump will conclude they meet his definition of a wall.

The negotiations came as a bipartisan committee seeks to finalize a deal that could satisfy Trump’s demands for border wall funding, while keeping the government open. Lawmakers face a Feb. 15 deadline when large portions of the government will shutdown unless Congress and Trump act first.

It’s uncertain exactly what Trump would support in a final deal.