Consumer confidence dipped in May

Consumers’ assessment of the labor market also improved as the percentage of consumers saying jobs are “plentiful” climbed from 36.3 percent to 46.8 percent. Those saying that jobs are hard to get fell to 12.2 percent from 14.7 percent. Unemployment claims have fallen to pandemic lows each week for the past the month.
— Associated Press
HOUSING
U.S. housing prices soared in March
America’s housing market has grown so overheated as demand outpaces supply that prices keep hitting record highs — and roughly half of all U.S. houses are now selling above their list price.
Two years ago, before the pandemic struck, just a quarter of homes were selling above the sellers’ asking price, according to data from the real estate brokerage Redfin.
On Tuesday, new data showed the red-hot nature of the housing market: Prices rose in March at the fastest pace in more than seven years. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index jumped 13.3 percent that month compared with a year earlier — the biggest such gain since December 2013. That price surge followed a 12 percent year-over-year jump in February.
Several factors are driving the seemingly relentless rise in home prices. The pandemic has encouraged more people to seek out the additional space provided by a single-family home. Yet at the same time, covid-19 discouraged many homeowners from selling and opening up their homes to would-be buyers, thereby shrinking the number of homes for sale.
And mortgage rates remain at historically low levels, with the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage around 3 percent.
— Associated Press
Also in Business
Women made 84 percent of what men earned last year, according to a Pew Research Center report released Tuesday. In other words, women in the United States would have to work an additional 42 days to pull in the same amount of money as men did. That gap remained unchanged from a year earlier, found Pew, which analyzed median hourly earnings for full- and part- time workers. The pandemic economically devastated women in the United States, with nearly 2 million leaving the labor force altogether since February last year. Many women also left their jobs to care for kids whose schools and day cares closed.
The heads of most large U.S. banks saw their pay increase during the pandemic. Among banks with more than $1 billion in assets, two-thirds of chief executives had an increase in compensation this year, according to a study by analysts at broker-dealer Janney Montgomery Scott. The average bump was 26 percent for those who got a raise, the data showed. Chief executives at the biggest U.S. banks had the smallest bump in pay, with an increase of 5.8 percent. Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan, Wells Fargo’s Charlie Scharf and U.S. Bancorp’s Andy Cecere all saw their compensation decline this year. Capital One Financial CEO Richard Fairbank’s pay soared 161 percent to $20.1 million, the biggest jump among the largest U.S. banks, according to Janney.
Microsoft, Accenture and Goldman Sachs are teaming up with nonprofits like the Linux Foundation and climate groups to develop and share ways to build software that produces fewer carbon emissions when run in data centers, the networks of high-powered computers consuming increasing amounts of the world’s electricity. The Green Software Foundation, whose founders include GitHub and software consultancy ThoughtWorks, plans to build tools and create standards for measuring the climate impact of software, and will work on training for software engineers who want to build programs that consume less energy.
— From news reports