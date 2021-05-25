Consumer confidence dipped in May

The heads of most large U.S. banks saw their pay increase during the pandemic. Among banks with more than $1 billion in assets, two-thirds of chief executives had an increase in compensation this year, according to a study by analysts at broker-dealer Janney Montgomery Scott. The average bump was 26 percent for those who got a raise, the data showed. Chief executives at the biggest U.S. banks had the smallest bump in pay, with an increase of 5.8 percent. Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan, Wells Fargo’s Charlie Scharf and U.S. Bancorp’s Andy Cecere all saw their compensation decline this year. Capital One Financial CEO Richard Fairbank’s pay soared 161 percent to $20.1 million, the biggest jump among the largest U.S. banks, according to Janney.