Consumer confidence dropped in October

Conference Board economist Lynn Franco said Tuesday that even with the recent declines, confidence remains high and that should support strong holiday shopping.

Confidence has been rattled by a global slowdown and a U.S.-China trade war which have hurt American manufacturers and increased uncertainty.

— Associated Press

AUTO INDUSTRY

Tesla U.S. sales fell 39 percent last quarter

Tesla Inc.’s surprise profit in the third quarter came despite a drop of almost 40 percent in revenue from the United States — its largest market.

The electric automaker’s U.S. sales plummeted to $3.13 billion in the latest quarter, from $5.13 billion a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. Tesla said earlier this month that global deliveries for the quarter rose a higher-than-expected 1.9 percent to 97,000 vehicles, though most of that growth came from sales of the Model 3 — its lowest profit margin vehicle.

While it was known that the automaker was emphasizing global expansion last quarter, the document adds clarity to the extent of the regional shift. The United States, China, the Netherlands and Norway have long been the biggest markets for the company’s all-electric cars. While sales in China, the world’s largest auto market, rose to $699 million from $409 million, a category known as “other” — which includes several countries — grew to $1.8 billion from $784 million.

Tesla also said in the filing that it reduced costs due to manufacturing efficiencies and unspecified “commercial negotiations with suppliers.”

— Bloomberg News

Housing

U.S. home prices declined in August

Home prices in 20 U.S. cities declined in August from the prior month for the first time in a year, reflecting moderation in some once-hot real estate markets.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index of property values fell 0.2 percent during the month, after no change in July, according to data released Tuesday. Prices increased 2 percent from August 2018, matching the year-over-year gain in the prior month. Nationally, annual home prices were up 3.2 percent after a 3.1 percent increase in July.

Also on Tuesday, a report showed contract signings to purchase previously owned U.S. homes posted the largest annual increase in four years last month, signaling lower mortgage rates are reviving interest from buyers. The National Association of Realtors’ Index of pending home sales increased 6.3 percent in September from a year earlier on an unadjusted basis, the biggest gain since August 2015. On a monthly adjusted basis, contracts rose 1.5 percent.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

General Motors is preparing to pay the bill for a nearly six-week strike at its U.S. plants, eroding its free cash flow and slashing its earnings forecast for the year by $2 a share, or about $2.9 billion. The walkout hit GM's profit by $1 billion in the third quarter alone, the company said in a statement. The automaker lowered its 2019 adjusted earnings per share estimate to a range of $4.50 to $4.80 from an earlier projection of $6.50 to $7 a share. By the time the year is over, GM said the impact would reach $3.8 billion to $4 billion earnings before interest and taxes.

Australia's consumer watchdog sued Google on Tuesday alleging the technology giant broke consumer law by misleading Android users about how their location data was collected and used. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission accused Google of collecting information on users' whereabouts even after they had switched off the location setting. "You could have been walking around the city . . . thinking that your location history wasn't being collected, when in fact it was being collected and it was being kept," commission Chairman Rod Sims said.

— From news services

