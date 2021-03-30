Consumer confidence jumped in March

IMF upgrades its forecast on growth

DraftKings has bought VSiN, a multiplatform broadcast and content company delivering sports betting news, analysis and data to U.S. customers, DraftKings announced Tuesday. The acquisition provides more content for DraftKings, which has retail or online sports betting operations in 14 states. Terms of the deal were not released. VSiN, based in Las Vegas, develops, produces and distributes up to 18 hours of live sports-betting content each day. In addition to its 24/7 stream, VSiN’s original content is accessible through multiple video and audio channels.

Spotify has acquired Betty Labs, the creator of Locker Room, an app that lets sports fans and experts chat in real time. Spotify will operate Locker Room as a separate business, according to a statement Tuesday. It will rename the service and broaden its offerings beyond sports. The price wasn’t disclosed. The company will seek to merge what makes the app Clubhouse popular — spontaneous conversations about a TV show or the politics of the day — with what many of those apps lack: a place to archive conversations for later consumption.

Bank of America pledged an additional $250 million toward its push to advance racial equality, adding programs that advocate for Asian Americans to its existing initiatives. The lender will commit $1.25 billion over five years, expanding an earlier pledge of $1 billion over four years, to support investments that address racial justice and advocate for equality for people and communities of color, including those of Asian descent, the bank said Tuesday in a statement.

Texas moved to stop the city of Austin and others from imposing a ban on natural gas in new homes and building. The Texas House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that would bar cities and towns from restricting natural gas hookups in new construction or utility services. The measure passed along with bills designed to prevent a repeat of last month’s catastrophic blackouts that left millions in the dark for days and killed more than 100.