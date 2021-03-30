Consumer confidence jumped in March

The current situations index, based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions, rose to 110.0, up from 89.6 in February. The expectations’ index, based on consumers outlook for income, business and labor market conditions also improved, rising to 109.6 in March, up from a reading of 90.9 in February.
Conference Board senior indicators director Lynn Franco said the significant improvement in the index and its two major components was a good sign for future economic growth.
“Consumers’ renewed optimism boosted their purchasing intentions for homes, autos and several big-ticket items,” Franco said. But he noted that concerns about inflation had also risen, likely because of rising gasoline prices, and this could temper spending in the months ahead.
GLOBAL ECONOMY
IMF upgrades its forecast on growth
The head of the 190-nation International Monetary Fund says prospects for global growth have brightened since January. But she warns that uneven progress in fighting the pandemic could jeopardize the economic gains.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday when the IMF releases its updated economic forecast next week, it will show the global economy growing at a faster pace than the 5.5 percent gain it projected at the start of the year.
In remarks hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations, she said that the $1.9 trillion support package that President Biden signed into law on March 11 along with rising confidence from increased vaccinations in many advanced economies were primary reasons for the upgrade.
But she said economic prospects are “diverging dangerously” with the global economy now in a multispeed recovery increasingly powered by the United States and China, while other countries fall behind.
Also in Business
DraftKings has bought VSiN, a multiplatform broadcast and content company delivering sports betting news, analysis and data to U.S. customers, DraftKings announced Tuesday. The acquisition provides more content for DraftKings, which has retail or online sports betting operations in 14 states. Terms of the deal were not released. VSiN, based in Las Vegas, develops, produces and distributes up to 18 hours of live sports-betting content each day. In addition to its 24/7 stream, VSiN’s original content is accessible through multiple video and audio channels.
Spotify has acquired Betty Labs, the creator of Locker Room, an app that lets sports fans and experts chat in real time. Spotify will operate Locker Room as a separate business, according to a statement Tuesday. It will rename the service and broaden its offerings beyond sports. The price wasn’t disclosed. The company will seek to merge what makes the app Clubhouse popular — spontaneous conversations about a TV show or the politics of the day — with what many of those apps lack: a place to archive conversations for later consumption.
Bank of America pledged an additional $250 million toward its push to advance racial equality, adding programs that advocate for Asian Americans to its existing initiatives. The lender will commit $1.25 billion over five years, expanding an earlier pledge of $1 billion over four years, to support investments that address racial justice and advocate for equality for people and communities of color, including those of Asian descent, the bank said Tuesday in a statement.
Texas moved to stop the city of Austin and others from imposing a ban on natural gas in new homes and building. The Texas House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that would bar cities and towns from restricting natural gas hookups in new construction or utility services. The measure passed along with bills designed to prevent a repeat of last month’s catastrophic blackouts that left millions in the dark for days and killed more than 100.
Coming today
10 a.m.: National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for February.
— From news services