The present situation index, based on consumers assessment of current business and labor market conditions sored from 110.1 to 139.5. The expectations index, based consumers’ views of what conditions will be like over the next six months, posted a more moderate gain, rising from 108.3 last month to 109.8 in April.
The report showed that the percentage of survey respondents saying jobs were “plentiful” rose to 37.9 percent in April, the highest level since March 2020.
ENERGY
Corps gets more time on Dakota pipeline
A federal judge faced with a motion on whether the Dakota Access oil pipeline north of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation should be shut down during an environmental review is giving the Biden administration another chance to weigh in on the issue.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg held a hearing this month to give the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers an opportunity to explain whether oil should continue to flow during its study, after an appeals panel upheld Boasberg’s ruling that the pipeline was operating without a key federal permit. The Corps told the judge it wasn’t sure if it should be shut down.
The decision not to intervene came as a bitter disappointment to Standing Rock, other tribes involved in the lawsuit and environmental groups.
Boasberg said in a one-sentence order filed late Monday that the Corps has until May 3 to tell him when it expects the environmental review to be completed and give “its position, if it has one,” on whether the pipeline should be shut down. The Corps said earlier it expected the review to be done by March 2022.
Facebook’s Instagram is creating a marketplace so brands can connect with influencers they may want to pay to promote their products. Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the marketplace Tuesday in a live video on Instagram. The company hasn’t released further details on how the marketplace will work.
Eli Lilly cut the high end of its 2021 forecast after the United States canceled an order for the drugmaker’s solo covid-19 antibody to focus on its combination treatment. Adjusted earnings will top out at $8 a share, Lilly said Tuesday in a statement, down from an earlier maximum of $8.40. The company shaved the high end of its 2021 revenue forecast to $27.6 billion from $28 billion. Earlier this month, the United States canceled a deal for hundreds of thousands of doses of the antibody, called bamlanivimab, due to fears of reduced effectiveness against coronavirus variants. The Food and Drug Administration also revoked its emergency-use authorization for the single antibody.
Ford is building a $185 million battery research lab as part of a push to build its own power sources for plug-in cars. The 200,000-square foot research center, to be known as Ford Ion Park, will be located in the Detroit area and open by the end of next year. It will employ 150 researchers and include a pilot production line where the automaker can prove its ability to manufacture both power cells and full batteries.
U.S. small businesses fueled demand for delivery, helping UPS post better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter of the year. That sent the company’s stock to an all-time high Tuesday. UPS reported net income of $4.79 billion, up nearly 400 percent from the same period last year. But much of those gains came from a $2.5 billion pension benefit related to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which gives big employers protection against insolvency of their pension plans. That reduced the company’s pension liability by $6.4 billion. Total revenue soared 27 percent to $22.91 billion, also beating expectations.
