Facebook’s Instagram is creating a marketplace so brands can connect with influencers they may want to pay to promote their products. Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the marketplace Tuesday in a live video on Instagram. The company hasn’t released further details on how the marketplace will work.

Eli Lilly cut the high end of its 2021 forecast after the United States canceled an order for the drugmaker’s solo covid-19 antibody to focus on its combination treatment. Adjusted earnings will top out at $8 a share, Lilly said Tuesday in a statement, down from an earlier maximum of $8.40. The company shaved the high end of its 2021 revenue forecast to $27.6 billion from $28 billion. Earlier this month, the United States canceled a deal for hundreds of thousands of doses of the antibody, called bamlanivimab, due to fears of reduced effectiveness against coronavirus variants. The Food and Drug Administration also revoked its emergency-use authorization for the single antibody.