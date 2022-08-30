Consumer confidence rose in August as inflation and gas prices leveled out

Gift Article Share

Consumer confidence jumped in August Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After three straight monthly declines, U.S. consumer confidence rebounded in August as inflation moderated and gas prices fell. Analysts surveyed by data provider FactSet had expected consumer confidence to rise slightly as gas prices have fallen in recent weeks. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose this month to 103.2 from 95.3 in July.

The business research group’s present situation index — which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — rose for the first time since March, to 145.4 from 139.7 in July.

The board’s expectations index — a measure of consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor conditions — rose from 65.6 last month to 75.1 in August.

— Associated Press

Instagram adding new features for users

Instagram, racing to improve its algorithm to catch up with TikTok, is asking its users for some input.

The social media app, owned by Meta Platforms, is now allowing users to select and indicate that they are “not interested” in multiple posts at once within the Explore tab, the section on the app where users can discover content and accounts they aren’t already following.

Instagram is also testing a feature that would allow users to mute certain words, hashtags or emojis that might show up in the posts Instagram puts in their feed from people they aren’t already following.

— Bloomberg News

Best Buy saw lower profit in 2nd quarter

Best Buy posted lower fiscal second-quarter profits and sales as the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain struggled with weakening consumer demand for gadgets and high costs that rippled through its supply chain.

But the results, announced on Tuesday, were above analysts’ expectations.

Best Buy’s sales during the height of the pandemic were fueled by oversized spending from shoppers splurging on gadgets to help them work from home or help their kids with virtual learning. Last year, spending also got a boost from government stimulus support.

But soaring prices on necessities like food and gas have forced families to become more cautious. They are doing without new clothing, electronics and furniture, for example.

— Associated Press



U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in July after a sizable upward revision to the previous month, underscoring persistent tightness in the labor market. The number of available positions edged up to 11.2 million in the month — topping all estimates — from a revised

11 million in June, the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed Tuesday. The data precede Friday’s monthly jobs report, currently forecast to show the nation added about 300,000 payrolls in August.



Former president Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social has not yet been approved for distribution on Alphabet’s Google Play Store due to insufficient content moderation, Google said Tuesday. The delay marks a setback for the app, which launched in the Apple App Store on Feb. 21. “On August 19, we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission,” Google said in a statement, adding that Truth Social said “they are working on addressing these issues.”

— From news reports

